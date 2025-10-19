Why did Bowen Yang not appear in the latest episode of SNL season 51? Details explored

SNL season 51 returned with a new episode on October 18, 2025, but regular cast member Bowen Yang was notably missing from the live broadcast. Yang has been a big part of the NBC sketch comedy show since 2019. He is recognized for his impressions of George Santos, the Iceberg from Titanic, and Fran Lebowitz.

Ad

Viewers quickly noticed that he was missing and wondered why he wasn't in the episode. NBC said that Yang did not take part in the live taping, but he did help out behind the scenes. His absence was not due to illness, controversy, or a cast departure, but rather a pre-planned commitment scheduled before the episode aired.

Why did Bowen Yang not appear in the latest episode of SNL season 51?

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Bowen Yang did not appear in the latest episode of SNL season 51 because he traveled to Los Angeles to receive the Vantage Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. A source close to the show confirmed that Yang received permission weeks in advance to miss the taping so he could attend the award ceremony.

Ad

Trending

Yang addressed his absence in an Instagram Story hours before the live broadcast, writing:

"Missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun. [Sabrina Carpenter] is amazing."

The message confirmed that he would not appear on stage during the live show.

Bowen Yang at the Academy Museum Gala

Bowen Yang at the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex (Image via Getty)

Bowen Yang attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where he received the Vantage Award. The award recognizes emerging artists who challenge conventional storytelling in film and television. The Academy Museum described Yang as a performer who expands cultural narratives through comedy and representation.

Ad

This year’s gala also honored Bruce Springsteen (Legacy Award), Penélope Cruz (Icon Award), and Walter Salles (Visionary Award). The event gathered major figures in entertainment, fashion, and film preservation, and Yang was among the featured honorees.

Academy Museum director Amy Homma explained that the gala recognizes “storytellers whose influence resonates beyond screen entertainment.” Yang’s growing body of work, including his roles in Fire Island, The Lost City, and Wicked, made him a recipient of the 2025 honor.

Ad

Did Bowen Yang leave SNL season 51?

Bowen Yang did not leave SNL season 51. His brief absence was temporary and approved by NBC and producer Lorne Michaels. Yang already returned to rehearsals after the Los Angeles gala, and he continues as a full-time cast member.

Before SNL season 51 began, there were rumors that Yang would exit the show after season 50. However, he signed on for another year, making this his seventh season on the cast.

Ad

What happened in the episode Bowen Yang missed?

The October 18 episode of SNL season 51 featured Sabrina Carpenter as both host and musical guest. This marked Carpenter’s first time hosting the show, although she previously appeared as a musical guest in season 49. She also performed earlier in 2025 during SNL 50: The Anniversary Special.

Despite Yang’s absence, the episode continued as scheduled. He still contributed a pre-taped sketch, showing his involvement even while away from New York. NBC has not announced whether he will appear in upcoming episodes live, but sources state that he remains committed to the season.

Ad

Bowen Yang’s current role on SNL season 51

SNL's 50th Anniversary (Image via Getty)

Bowen Yang started working at SNL in 2018 as a writer. The next year, he joined the cast on air. He was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the first Chinese American cast member to be nominated in that category.

Ad

In SNL season 51, Yang continues playing original characters while also appearing in pop culture impressions. His portrayal of George Santos has gained significant attention this season after the former U.S. congressman was released from prison.

New episodes of SNL season 51 air Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day. Viewers can also watch full episodes and clips on the official Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More