Why isn't Jimmy Smits in Andor season 2? Actors absence explained

Andor season 2, which premiered on April 22, 2025, is the latest chapter in the Star Wars universe. Available for streaming on Disney+, this season delves deeper into Cassian Andor's world and the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

Ad

Fans have been looking forward to seeing both new and old faces in this prequel to Rogue One. There is, however, one notable absence: Jimmy Smits, who played Bail Organa in earlier Star Wars films. The role is being reprised by Benjamin Bratt, with many people wondering why the change was made.

So, why isn't Jimmy Smits in Andor season 2? The answer lies in scheduling conflicts. Showrunner Tony Gilroy said Jimmy Smits was unavailable due to other obligations, and Bratt took over as Bail Organa since he could provide a new perspective on this legendary figure.

Ad

Trending

Jimmy Smits was replaced by Benjamin Bratt in Andor season 2

Jimmy Smits at 2022 Paramount Upfront (Source: Getty(

Bail Organa’s recast in Andor season 2

Ad

Fans have been debating the recasting of Bail Organa in season 2, particularly given Smits's portrayal of the character. Smits' scheduling conflict with another project, therefore, made this shift unavoidable. While discussing Andor with Entertainment Weekly published on April 29, 2025, Gilroy mentioned,

"We couldn't work it out. The scheduling didn't work out. We really tried hard, but [Smits] wasn't available and couldn't make it."

Read More: Here's why Andor season 2 made the Ghorman language nearly impossible to follow

Ad

Why Benjamin Bratt Was Chosen?

Ad

Benjamin Bratt was the perfect choice to replace Smits. Bratt’s portrayal of Bail Organa in season 2 brings a new dimension to the character. Gilroy praised Bratt for his gravitas and warmth, qualities that align well with the character’s legacy. For Bratt, the role was an exciting challenge, as he described Bail Organa as a brilliant strategist with the ability to command authority when necessary.

Gilroy expressed about Benjamin Bratt,

Ad

"It was just a brilliant idea. He's a wonderful human being and really eager and beloved on set and really happy about what he does."

Also Read: What is the Ghorman Massacre in Andor season 2? Everything to know about it

Bratt’s performance as Bail Organa

Though Smits' absence may be unsettling for certain people, fans liked Bratt's interpretation of the part, showing his respect and adaptability. His performance fits exactly into the changing dynamics of the Andor plot since it adds slight defiance to Bail. Despite the recast, Bratt has proven that legacy characters can still resonate with different actors at the helm.

Ad

More about Andor season 2

Ad

Andor season 2 explores the years leading up to Rogue One and continues to follow Cassian Andor's transformation from a simple thief to a key figure in the Rebel Alliance. The season delves into the darker aspects of the Empire and the moral complexities of rebellion. It also highlights the politics and strategies within the Rebellion, making it a significant narrative for fans invested in the origin stories of the Star Wars universe.

Ad

Directed by Tony Gilroy, season 2 continues the series' tradition of high production values and mature themes. Shooting happened on location around the United Kingdom and at Pinewood Studios in London. The 2023 Hollywood labour conflicts caused the season's production timetable to be postponed, but it was well worth the wait. Unlike other Star Wars initiatives, the show's focus on practical effects, a realistic story, and an ensemble cast distinguishes it.

Returning stars include Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Among the new cast members is Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa, who significantly influences the political scene of the Rebellion. The season also brings in new characters, further expanding the universe of Andor.

Ad

Andor season 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More