Why won't there be The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 12? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 grabbed the attention of a global audience with its intriguing storyline involving Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. While Belly and Jeremiah's wedding became a pivotal development in the series, the later parts of it showed big twists as the anticipated marriage got cancelled.

The series became a prominent point of discussion as the viewers tuned in to watch the new episode every Wednesday on Prime Video. While episode 11 was released last Wednesday, on September 17, 2025, many may be wondering if there is any new episode dropping this week.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 concluded on September 17, 2025, bringing Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's journey to a pivotal point. The show only had a total of 11 episodes, with no new 12th episode releasing this week.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended with 11 episodes

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has a total of 11 episodes. The final episode was released on September 17, 2025, unravelling what happens in Belly's complex journey with love.

She has had vivid experiences with the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, making her witness love, loss, hardships, and breakups alike. But the final episode of season 3 showed the protagonist find her true emotions and make prominent decisions regarding her love life.

The total number of episodes had been unveiled when the third season premiered, with several fans of the show also speculating if they could get more episodes as part of the finale. However, the third season concluded with 11 episodes, and a 12th episode is not set to release on September 24, 2025.

However, Jenny Han surprised the fans with the news of the release of a movie based on the franchise. While the release date and further details are under wraps, it is revealed that the movie will be an extension of Belly's story, coming as a conclusion of her journey.

Who is Belly's final choice in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale?

(L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung, and Christopher Briney (Image via Getty)

The final episode of season 3 showed the final fate of Belly's love story. From her life in Paris to Conrad and Jeremiah's struggles, the episode touched upon several prominent points, leading to the big moment of Belly's choice.

In the episode, Conrad made it to Paris before his conference in Brussels. As he meets Belly, the two spend a day sightseeing around Paris and attending Belly's pre-birthday party with her friends. On the other hand, Jeremiah, taking a huge step in his career as a chef, finds trouble lined up in each step as he prepares for an important catering event.

Confusion fogs Belly's mind after spending the night with Conrad, bringing tense moments between the two. However, Belly stays true to her feelings and chooses Conrad at the end of the series.

With a movie confirmed to be on the way, viewers can expect more intriguing developments in Belly and Conrad's new relationship ahead.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

