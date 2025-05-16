Will Netflix's Forever have a season 2? Details explored

Forever is an American teen drama television series created by Mara Brock Akil based on an adaptation of the book of the same name by Judy Blume. In the 2018 Los Angeles setting of the series, two young athletes fall in love for the first time. Two families with controlling parents who are pressuring their children to receive athletic scholarships for college. It is premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2025.

Ad

Yes, Netflix's Forever has been renewed for a second season, announced on May 14, 2025, just six days after its debut.

Forever centers on Lovie Simone's character Keisha Clark, a self-assured and driven track star with aspirations beyond high school. Keisha's hardworking single mother, Shelly, is portrayed by Xosha Roquemore, while Wood Harris and Karen Pittman play Justin's parents, Dawn and Eric, illustrating different approaches to parenting.

Forever has eight episodes, and each episode has a runtime of approximately 43–52 minutes. It is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been certified 96% ‘fresh’ by critics.

Ad

Trending

What have the cast members shared about a new season of Forever?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards lead the cast of Forever. Lovie has appeared in films including 57 Seconds, The Craft: Legacy, and The Walk, while Michael has previously worked on The Inhabitant and On the Come Up. George, Keisha's helpful grandfather, is portrayed by Barry Shabaka Henley. Ali Gallo appears as Keisha's best friend Chloe; Marvin Lawrence Winans III plays Justin's younger brother Jaden.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on May 9, 2025, show creator Akil said that “there’s absolutely room” for a season 2.

Ad

She added,

"In this art form, I don't make it for myself. I'm making it for an audience. I believe that the audience wants character-driven, complex love stories. If the audience wants more, I want more. Let's go do it."

She added that she is dedicated to telling captivating, character-driven love stories that captivate viewers. The creator is willing to provide viewers more information and depth if they ask for it.

Ad

In a conversation with DECIDER published on May 8, 2025, Simone said she “would be super down to do a season 2.” When asked if she sees a future for the lead characters in an second season, Simone said,

"I do see a future for Keisha and Justin. I do think that they will cross paths definitely again."

In a conversation with Us Weekly on May 11, 2025, Cooper Jr. said,

Ad

“I think that depending on how it’s received, we may be able to come back for Season 2. “I think Mara [Brock Akil] is in the works of writing some things for Season 2.”

Exploring the plot of Netflix's Forever season 1

Ad

Forever's plot centers on a young black couple, Michael Cooper Jr.'s character Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone's character Keisha Clark. At a party on New Year's Eve, the two childhood pals get back together and start a fire. Over the course of the following year, they go through a lot of firsts, including their first actual relationship, their first s*xual encounter, and their first declaration of love for someone else.

Ad

The youngsters discover how to fall in love with the people they are becoming while they are in love with one another. As a result, they become more forthcoming with their parents about their needs and desires. There are numerous highs and lows in Justin and Keisha's relationship, but they are able to get through all of the miscommunications and extravagant displays thanks to their unwavering friendship and mutual trust.

According to showrunner Akil, the romance encapsulates two people who truly see each other and support themselves in being their true selves.

Ad

“Both Justin and Keisha’s dreams and fears are packed into each other, so they both give each other the message of, ‘Tell your parents who you are,’ which is the first step to telling the world who you are, right?” she told Netflix.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the latest films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More