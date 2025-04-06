Will there be The Residence season 2? Details explored

Netflix's quirky mystery-comedy The Residence debuted on March 20, 2025. Created by Paul William Davies and inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's non-fiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the show follows detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba).

She is responsible for solving the murder of A.B. Wynter, the White House Chief Usher (Giancarlo Esposito), who was killed during a state dinner. Set against the backdrop of 132 rooms and 157 suspects, the series mixes comedy and crime as Cupp finds secrets buried in the corridors of power.

As of April 6, 2025, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix regarding the renewal of The Residence for a second season. Though it solved its mystery, season 1 left fans anxiously speculating whether Cordelia Cupp's sleuthing endeavors would continue.

Although the program was lauded for its unusual tone and great performances, especially Uzo Aduba's portrayal of the lead investigator, the choice to extend the series relies on several elements, including viewership and fan response.

Talking about the future of the show in an interview with Deadline on March 13, 2025, creator Paul William Davies stated:

“I love the relationship between Cordelia and Edwin. There are lots more stories to tell about her adventures and him with her.”

He further added:

"We’ll see how people feel about the show but I certainly would be lying if I said I hadn’t thought a lot about it, and didn’t have a lot of ideas about where it could go."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Residence follows Cordelia Cupp's investigation into Chief Usher A.B. Wynter's murder, which reveals White House staff secrets. Cupp discovers that the White House social secretary Lilly Schumacher (Molly Griggs) murdered Wynter to hide her crimes at the end of season 1.

What’s next for Detective Cupp?

Given the success of season 1, there is a possibility that the series could expand its universe and continue to follow Detective Cordelia Cupp’s investigative journey.

Season 1 has already demonstrated the character’s sharp intellect, wit, and unorthodox methods. Whether these cases will take place in the White House or elsewhere, the potential for new adventures is large, as confirmed by series creator Paul William Davies.

Furthermore, the series has also been praised for its ensemble cast, with standout performances from Uzo Aduba and Randall Park. One of the show's highlights is their chemistry as a detective-agent team.

Season 1's success and the expanding fan base imply that a second season might build on the dynamic created between the two characters, investigating fresh mysteries and challenges.

All about The Residence

The Residence premiered in March 2025. In the White House, Detective Cordelia Cupp is hired to solve a murder. At a state dinner, Cupp is surrounded by a large group of White House employees who may be culprits. She discovers staff conflicts and tensions as she investigates.

Lilly Schumacher, who killed Wynter following a fight over her financial misbehavior and unethical conduct, was the actual perpetrator as revealed at season 1's conclusion.

While the show wrapped up its story with a clear resolution, the nature of detective shows means that there is always potential for more stories to unfold. The Residence has an open-ended feel, with Detective Cupp and her partner, FBI Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), forming a dynamic duo that could easily tackle more cases together.

How does season 1 end?

Season 1 ends with a dramatic reveal of who killed A.B. Wynter. Detective Cupp pieces together the puzzle, leading to the discovery of the White House social secretary, Lilly Schumacher, as the murderer.

Schumacher's goal is to hide her own offenses, including embezzling money and participating in other illegal activities. Lilly takes extreme steps to quiet Wynter after a heated fight on the night of his death, during which he threatens to reveal her.

The final moments of the season are marked by Cupp's revelation of how the murder unfolds, with a failed poisoning attempt and a fatal blow from a clock. This intricate explanation, paired with the dramatic tour of the White House, made for an intense conclusion.

The ending also highlights the emotional weight of the situation, especially as the murder has wider implications for the staff involved. The conclusion seems to wrap up all loose ends, but the series' success suggests that the story could continue.

The Residence is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

