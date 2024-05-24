The desire for stylish footwear is increasing, and some of the best ASICS sports sneakers stand out for their top-notch quality. ASICS started in 1949, making basketball shoes. Now, they offer a wide range of athletic footwear and apparel.

The brand became well-known for developing its unique groundbreaking technology. This increased the utility and comfort of their entire footwear collection. Some of the best ASICS sports sneakers cater to a wide range of age groups and preferences.

This ensures that everyone experiences fashionable yet sustainable footwear — all in one place.

5 best ASICS sports sneakers to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the best ASICS sports sneakers to look out for:

Gel-Kinsei OG Men’s Running Shoes

ASICS Women’s Gel Lyte III Retro Running Shoe

ASICS Men Gel Cumulus 25 Running Shoes

ASICS Gel Quantum 360 5 JCQ Shoes

ASICS Gel Nimbus 23 Running Shoes

1. GEL-KINSEI OG Men's Running Shoes

GEL-KINSEI OG Men's Running Shoes (Image via Amazon)

The GEL-KINSEI™ OG shoes were introduced in 2006. It offers excellent comfort with its gel technology and shock absorption for sports. Being one of the best ASICS sports sneakers, these are highly durable and lightweight.

The rubber outsole and breathable mesh upper make it one of the best options for strenuous activities like basketball and running. Find these shoes on Amazon for $99.

2. ASICS Women's Gel Lyte III Retro Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel Lyte III Retro Running Shoes (Image via Amazon)

In 1990, Asics revealed the Gel-Lyte III, the third model in the Gel-Lyte series. These retro running shoes are widely known for their vintage aesthetic. Being one of the best ASICS sports sneakers, they feature a cushioned midsole and split tongue designed for a comfortable fit.

These running shoes are a fashionable choice for aesthetic and functional needs with their high-end features and distinctive style. Purchase these sneakers for $50 from Amazon.

3. ASICS Men's Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoes

ASICS Men's Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoes (Image via Amazon)

The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 features a mesh upper for increased breathability. It also offers a cushioned midsole with exclusive gel technology.

With increased shock absorption, it is suitable for both casual wear and sporting activities. Being one of the best ASICS sports sneakers, these are available in a wide range of colors. The pair retails for $150 and can be bought from Amazon.

4. ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 5 JCQ shoes

ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 5 JCQ shoes (Image via Amazon)

ASICS Gel-Quantum 360 5 JCQ shoes by Jacquard combine advanced technology and luxury style. Its elastic jacquard mesh upper fits the foot securely. Its mesh complements the 360 degrees of GELTM cushioning for optimal comfort.

These ASICS sneakers are suitable for numerous sporting activities due to their increased sturdiness. Priced at $89, one can easily purchase these workout shoes from Amazon.

5. ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23 running shoes

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23 running shoes (Image via Amazon)

Being a highly valued model, ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23 running shoes are famous for their unique performance features. Due to their unique cushioning technology, these sneakers work well for a wide range of strenuous activities.

With its supportive midsole and breathable upper, it offers increased comfort. The pair retails for $99 and can easily be found on Amazon.

Conclusion

Some of the best ASICS sports sneakers are renowned for their remarkable adaptability. To accommodate a wide range of consumer tastes, ASICS sneakers are available in a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes.

