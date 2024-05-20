Mizuno sports shoes are regarded as all-rounders and this is because they combine perfect fit, extra cushioning, and the brand's Wave Plate for performance.

According to Mizuno, their sports shoes maintain the highest level of softness and durability while maintaining breathability and comfort. The shoes are reputed to work well for day-to-day training regardless of the model or category they belong to.

The shoes are also said to be durable, hardly showing signs of wear even after prolonged use.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

Trending

6 Best Mizuno sports shoes to avail in 2024

The best Mizuno sports shoes according to experts and athletes include:

Wave Rider 27 SSW running shoes

Morelia Neo IV Beta Made in Japan KL Soccer cleats

Wave Sky 7 running shoes

Wave Momentum 3 volleyball shoes

Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro running shoes

Wave Horizon 6 shoes

1) Wave Rider 27 SSW running shoes

The Wave Rider 27 SSW running shoes (Image via Mizuno)

According to Mizuno, the Wave Rider 27 SSW running shoes are designed with the Mizuno Wave technology, which provides cushioning, stability, and energy boost to the foot.

The Mizuno sports shoes are covered in a green, black, white, and red colorway with the brand's arrow-like logo displayed on the sides, back, and insole and the 'WAVE RIDER 27' text printed on the upper in red.

The upper area features a woven synthetic material that allows for ventilation and flexibility, as per the brand.

They are priced at $140 at the brand's website.

2) Morelia Neo IV Beta Made in Japan KL Soccer cleats

The Morelia Neo IV Beta Made in Japan KL Soccer cleats (Image via Mizuno)

The recent iterations from the brand's Made in Japan line are reportedly designed with updated outsoles for additional support. The upper area of the soccer cleats is attired in white leather fabric, accented by an orange hue dressed on the upper and stud of the outsole.

The Mizuno sports shoes reportedly feature a Nylon plate in the sole that provides flexibility, while the heel counter design works for a lightweight feel. Also, the studs of the rubber outsole ensure grip and traction control.

The cleats sell for $320 on the brand's website.

3) Wave Sky 7 running shoes

The Wave Sky 7 running shoes (Image via Mizuno)

The Wave Sky 7 running shoes are said to be built with a combo of the Mizuno wave technology and the Mizuno Enerzy system that delivers high energy return.

The running shoes feature an upper built from a green stretch synthetic fabric with black and white on the upper and sole, accenting the green synthetic outer. As per the brand's description, the outsole features a rubber carbon plate that provides support to the feet with the eight-millimeter heel drop for stability.

The Mizuno sports sneakers are priced at $170 on the brand's website.

4) Wave Momentum 3 volleyball shoes

The Wave Momentum 3 volleyball shoes (Image via Amazon)

The women's Wave Momentum 3 volleyball shoes come with the brand's Dynamotion fit construction that provides a Snug fit, stability, and comfort. The upper is attired in a white and silver color synthetic leather material.

According to brand information, the Mizuno sports shoes are designed with Eva midsoles for cushioning, a Dura-protect system for protection and comfort to the toes, and Inter-cool technology for ventilation.

The volleyball shoes sell between $113.20 and $154.95 depending on sizing, colorway, and design on Amazon.

5) Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro running shoes

The Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro running shoes (Image via Amazon)

Based on the brand description, the Mizuno sports shoes come with the brand's Enerzy midsole for a cushy and bouncy feel and a ventilation system that reduces heat and humidity buildup during runs.

The Mizuno Wave Rebellion Pro running shoes come in a multicolor design, featuring orange, white, black, and blue colors. The trainers reportedly feature a Carbon wave plate that offers speed boost, foot support, and studs on the outsole for traction control on the track.

These sports trainers sell between $212.50 to $327 on Amazon, depending on size, colorway, and design.

6) Wave Horizon 6 shoes

The Wave Horizon 6 shoes (Image via Mizuno)

The Mizuno Wave Horizon 6 features a heel drop of about eight millimeters and an asymmetrical foam wave for extra cushioning and stability.

Also, the Mizuno sports shoes reportedly feature a stack height of 30 and 38 millimeters for the forefoot and the heel, while the Mizuno Wave technology disperses energy from impact to a broader area for a stable platform.

The shoes are presented in a blue, silver, white, and orange color scheme and sell for $145 on the brand's website.

The Mizuno sports are also said to be durable, hardly showing signs of wear even after prolonged use, offering value for money spent.

Read More:

8 Best cricket shoes to try in 2024

8 Best workout shoes for women in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback