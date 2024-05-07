8 Cheapest Puma sneakers to avail in 2024

Opting for one of the cheapest Puma sneakers helps expand one’s collection without making a hole in their pocket. The brand has found its niche in the footwear market combining the fashion and affordability aspects of its products.

Founded in 1948, Puma has a long athletic background that gives it credibility and strength. The brand pushes boundaries by merging cutting-edge technology into its attractive designs.

Puma continues to appeal to consumers seeking reasonably priced, good-quality shoes. For people looking for cheap footwear, Puma provides a nice range of alternatives.

8 Cheapest Puma sneakers to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the cheapest Puma sneakers of all time:

Puma Smash v2 Sneakers

Puma Turin II Sneakers

Puma Adelina Sparkle Sneakers

Puma Vikky v2 Mid Sneakers

Puma Carina Leather Sneakers

Puma Court Star Sneakers

Puma Softride Vital Dash Sneakers

Puma Caracal Sneakers

Read More: 5 Best Adidas Predator shoes to avail in 2024

1. Puma Smash v2 Variant Shoes

Puma Smash v2 Variant Shoes (Image via Puma)

The Recycled Smash v2 Sneakers from Puma have a classy evergreen style with minimalism and functionality. An innovative design with a rubber non-marking outsole and a cushioned midsole, these cheapest Puma sneakers are both reliable and comfortable, built to last.

Whether bagging groceries or meeting friends for coffee, the Smash v2 shoes can get the job done. Priced at $62, one can easily purchase these sneakers from Puma’s official website.

2. The Puma Turin II Sneakers

The Puma Turin II Sneakers (Image via Puma)

Being one of the cheapest Puma sneakers, it features a streamlined profile and a cushioned bed. The air mesh sole keeps the foot safe, along with enhanced breathability.

Puma Turin II offers increased cushioning alongside breathability to help during long days on their feet. The outsole is of premium quality rubber, perfect for traction. One can easily purchase these basketball sneakers for $34 from the brand’s official website.

3. Puma Adelina Sparkle Sneakers

Puma Adelina Sparkle Sneakers (Image via eBay)

Puma Adelina Sparkle sneakers feature a stylish design with dazzling sparkles, and they help elevate one's overall outfit.

They feature a streamlined silhouette and a durable and breathable textile upper. Its rubber outsole offers reliable traction alongside the sleek design and is suitable for casual outings or light workouts. One can easily avail of these sneakers for $54 from eBay.

4. Puma Vikky v2 Sneakers

Pum Vikky v2 Sneakers (Image via Puma)

Puma Vikky v2 Sneakers feature a soft suede upper that wraps one's foot and a padded collar for extra support. Being one of the cheapest Puma sneakers, its cushioned midsole is designed to provide responsive cushioning, compatible with all-day wear.

The supportive design and complete lace closure ensure a snug fit. Priced at $24, the Vikky v2 Mid Sneakers can easily be bought from the brand’s official website.

5. PUMA Carina high-top leather shoes

PUMA Carina high-top leather shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sneakers are made from high-quality leather, offering both durability and style. They also embrace sustainability by employing at least 20 percent recycled materials, demonstrating their dedication to a brighter future.

Being one of the cheapest Puma sneakers, the medial and lateral sides have the recognizable PUMA Formstrip, giving it an athletic feel. The SOFTFOAM+ sock liner's extra thick heel cushioning for step-in comfort. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $67 from Amazon.

6. Puma Court Star Sneakers

Puma Court Star Sneakers (Image via Puma)

A Puma Court Star sneaker adds a bit of 60s flair. Resembling those classic tennis shoes from the past, the shoes are effortlessly simple and evergreen in style, tailor-made for a classic trend.

The soft leather top and cushioned sole make it a wardrobe essential for people who love a classic look. Priced at $41, one can easily purchase these sneakers from Puma’s official website.

7. Puma Softride Vital Dasch Sneakers

Puma Softride Vital Dasch Sneakers (Image via Flipkart)

The Puma Softride Vital Dash Sneakers provide relaxed comfort for achieving fitness goals. Being one of the cheapest Puma sneakers, these were created for dynamic athletes and are fitted with a lightweight and porous mesh upper for better air circulation.

The Softride midsole provides cushioning that responds to steps, while the sole ensures a grip on many surfaces. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $31 from Flipkart.

8. Puma Caracal Sneakers

Puma Caracal Sneakers (Image via Amazon)

The Puma brand introduced the Caracal sneakers, which merge fashion and performance. Equipped with a stylish finish and a cushy soft mesh, these sneakers are ideal for everyday casual wear.

Being one of the cheapest Puma sneakers, these are perfect for those seeking footwear options for daily activities at an affordable price. The padded collar and cushioned insole ensure ankle support and keep the feet comfortable, while the durable rubber outsole offers traction and stability.

One can easily purchase these sneakers for $25 from Amazon.

Conclusion

Some of the cheapest Puma sneakers are known for their adaptability, seamlessly enhancing many outfits. Despite their low price, these shoes uphold Puma's high quality and style standards, making them ideal for fashion-conscious customers looking for value.