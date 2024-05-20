The On Cloud shoes are distinct for their CloudTec soles—a series of circular Helion Superfoam units that reportedly decrease muscle fatigue and improve overall performance.

The On brand, popularly called On Running or On Cloud, has released different designs of shoes appropriate for different sports or exercises.

These shoes have proven useful for long hours of standing, walking, or running. Moreover, these shoes also come in a variety of fashionable designs.

8 Best On Cloud shoes for men to buy in 2024

The best On Cloud shoes for men, according to expert reviews and research, are listed below.

1) Cloudmonster 2

The Cloudmonster 2 (Image via On)

The Cloudmonster 2 reportedly features Cloud technology that enhances energy return and cushioning. The upper is made from a mesh fabric, dressed in white, black, and grey hues. According to the brand description, the midsole of the shoes is designed with a Double-density helium foam technology that offers a bouncy feel to the feet.

According to On, the kicks come with a Speedboard for momentum and swiftness. Branding details include the 'ON RUNNING ' text on the side, coupled with the 'OC' logo seen on the outer and interior of the shoes. The running shoes are priced at $179.99 on the brand's website.

2) Cloudstratus 3

The Cloudstratus 3 (Image via On)

Based on ON's description, the Cloudstratus 3 features a 6-millimeter heel drop design that offers stability and supports energy return. The shoes are presented in a white, black, and orange color scheme.

A speed lace-up closure is visible on the upper, which ensures firmness of the kicks on the feet, without the usual tie or knotting of laces.

Also, the Helium foam midsole, coupled with the rubber outsole provides a plush feel and aids traction. The On Cloud shoes for men sell for $179.99 on the brand's website.

3) Cloudswift 3

The Cloudswift 3 (Image via On)

The Cloudswift 3 shoes feature a dual-density Helion Superfoam and zonal knit upper for improved performance. The ON Cloud shoes are presented in black stretch knit fabric, detailed by white and grey colors.

The branding details which include the 'OC' logo are printed on the sides, pull tab, and insole, while the 'CLOUDSWIFT' text is displayed on the tongue.

According to brand information, the heels of the shoes come in a 3D heel padding that offers balance. The On Cloud shoes for men are priced at $159.99 on the brand's website.

4) Cloudflow 4

The Cloudflow 4 (Image via On)

The woven synthetic upper of the Cloudflow 4 is said to offer flexibility, be lightweight, and allow for unrestricted foot movement.

The Cloudflow 4 shoes are built from a woven synthetic fabric, dressed in green and black hues with grey, white, and blue colors on the upper and sole rounding up the color design.

As per the brand, the foam midsole cushions the feet, while the rubber outsole, dressed in blue color, increases traction, as well as provides underfoot support. These On Cloud shoes sell for $159.99 on the brand's website.

5) Cloudboom Echo 3

The Cloudboom Echo 3 (Image via On)

According to the brand description, the Cloudboom Echo 3 features a carbon Speedboard, shaped in a Rocker design for an energy boost. The shoes also feature a microfiber material constructed on the upper, paired with a mesh material crafted at the front and sides of the sneakers.

The kicks are covered primarily in a pink hue and contrasted by white, orange, and black colors. Additionally, the Microfiber fabric of the upper aids water absorption and ventilation, as per the brand. The On Cloud shoes are priced at $289.99 on the brand's website.

6) Cloudsurfer

The Cloudsurfer (Image via On)

The Cloudsurfer shoes are said to implement computer-optimized midsoles to ensure smooth rides. The dichromatic design of the shoes features a black knit upper, and rubber sole, accentuated by the white details on the upper.

The shoes also feature Cloud phase technology that enhances cushioning with the 10-millimeter heel drop and the cushioned midsole providing stability and comfort, respectively. The On Cloud running shoes are valued at $159.99 on the brand's website.

7) Cloudrunner

The Cloudrunner (Image via On)

Experts define the Cloudrunner as a cushioned supportive shoe with a unique comfort sensation. The Cloudrunner is designed with a mesh fabric, coupled with leather overlays, and is enveloped in white, black, and grey colors.

Additionally, as per the brand description, the On Cloud shoes feature a combo of Cloud technology and Speedboard technology, enhancing responsiveness and impact absorption. These On Cloud shoes are priced at $149.99 on the brand's website.

8) Cloudeclipse

The Cloudeclipse (Image via On)

ON describes the Cloudeclipse as maximum-cushioned road shoes for long runs. The Cloud Eclipse shoes come in a multicolor design, featuring black, white, orange, and brown hues.

The upper is designed from a mesh fabric, that allows for cooling of the feet, while the lace-up closure features a webbed-like lacing system that offers a secured fit. Also, the cushioned midsole provides comfort, while the Super-foam feature aids shock absorption. The Cloudeclipse shoes sell for $179.99 on the brand's website.

These On Cloud shoes have been described by experts as being the best of both worlds; combining lightweight elements while also being well-cushioned.

