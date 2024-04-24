Softball cleats are worn during softball games, and choosing the right ones significantly impacts performance. These specialized shoes are meant to be flexible and lightweight, enhancing natural movements on the field. Softball cleats also provide support and traction for the player. Overall, it is essential to choose shoes that complement the player's abilities, giving them an edge over their opponents.

Varieties of softball cleats are offered on the footwear market, and Sportskeeda has carefully curated a list from expert and customer reviews.

Below is a list of the best softball cleats to buy in 2024.

Disclaimer: The list below reflects the opinion of the writer only.

6 Best softball cleats to invest in 2024

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v3 Molded

Adidas Adizero Purehustle 3 TPU Cleats

Under Armor Women's Glyde Mt TPU Softball Shoe

Nike Hyperdiamond 4 Pro MCS

Adidas Men's Icon V Bounce Cleats

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v1 Metal

1. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v3 Molded

The New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v3 Molded (Image via New Balance)

This pair of plastic-molded cleats from New Balance comes in a white colorway and features a perforated upper that provides support, breathability, and easy cleaning.

The Fresh Foam midsole cushioning delivers a lightweight ride, and a TPU molded cleat outsole provides good traction on different types of surfaces. This pair also comes in a low-top silhouette and has the classic "N" logo in ash and black on its side.

Interested buyers can get their hands on these softball cleats for $89.99 on New Balance's online store.

2. Adidas Adizero Purehustle 3 TPU Cleats

The Adidas Adizero Purehustle 3 TPU Cleats (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Adizero Purehustle 3 comes in a black and white colorway and features a synthetic upper with a mesh tongue and reflective detailing on its side.

According to Adidas, the Lightstrike cushioning, heel clips, lace closures, and cleated synthetic outsoles are designed to provide sure footed traction on grass and dirt. The brand further describes this pair of cleats as containing at least 50% recycled content. It sells for $45 on the brand's online store.

3. Under Armor Women's Glyde Mt TPU Softball Shoe

The Under Armor Women's Glyde Mt TPU Softball Shoe (Image via Amazon)

The Under Armor Glyde Mt TPU softball cleats are crafted from polyurethane material and are draped in baseball gray and white. The pair features a grey upper with a mesh in the front, a white midsole, lace closure, and a cleated rubber outsole.

According to customer reviews, this pair is comfortable and has a true-to-size fit with good ankle support. The pair sells for $53.26 on Amazon.

4. Nike Hyperdiamond 4 Pro MCS

The Nike Hyperdiamond 4 Pro MCS (Image via Nike)

The Nike Hyperdiamond 4 Pro is one of the Swoosh brand's highly-rated shoes. Crafted from leather, this pair of cleats comes in black, cool grey, volt, and white colorways.

The shoes feature a grey leather upper with molded details, a padded tongue and collar, a foam midsole, flexible plates with molded studs, a thick heel counter, and lace closure. According to the brand description, this pair provides optimal traction and enhances movement and speed.

These softball cleats sell for $75 on Nike's online store.

5. Adidas Men's Icon V Bounce Cleats

The Adidas Men's Icon V Bounce Cleats (Image via Adidas)

This pair of molded cleats from Adidas is crafted from textile, polyurethane, and rubber materials. These softball cleats are draped in collegiate royal blue and white.

The low-cut cleats have a textile upper with an abrasion-resistant toe cap, an elastic band around the collar, a Stealtrax outsole plate, a turf traction outsole, and a lace closure with an extended lace loop. This pair of cleats sells for $69.90 on Amazon.

6. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v1 Metal

The New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Velo v1 Metal (Image via Amazon)

This pair of metal cleats from New Balance is crafted from synthetic and rubber materials and comes in red, white, and blue colorways.

The low-cut silhouette reportedly features a full-length fresh foam in the midsole that boosts cushioning, a lace cage tongue, and metal spikes strategically placed to boost traction. This pair sells for $41.99 on Amazon.

These softball cleats are popular among athletes for their cushioning, stylish designs, and traction-enhancing spikes.

