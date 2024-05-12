The best track spikes for sprinters are specially built for racing and running competitions. They give runners an edge as they are lighter on the feet and reduce fatigue.

A good pair of track spikes provides extra grip resulting in better responsiveness and push-offs to propel the runner forward. The spikes and pins on the bottom of the shoe also improve traction and allow athletes to run faster and jump further.

The Nike Air Zoom Maxfly, Asics Meta Speed MD, Brooks Hyperion Elite LD, and more are some of the best track spikes for sprinters in 2024.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of this list.

7 Best track spikes for sprinters in 2024

Nike Air Zoom Maxfly

Puma Tokyo Future 4

Adidas Adizero Prime SP 2.0

Asics Meta Speed MD

Hoka Crescendo MD

Brooks Hyperion Elite LD

New Balance FuelCell SuperComp SD-X

1) Nike Air Zoom Maxfly

The Nike Air Zoom Maxfly (Image via Nike)

As per the brand's website, the Nike Air Zoom Maxfly features a lightweight feel favored by sprinters. The bounce system is aided by the zoom air unit, as well as the seven detachable spikes designed at the forefoot for traction control.

These track spikes for sprinters are covered in an off-white colored synthetic upper and feature the pink swoosh logo that runs from the front to the side of the shoes.

According to Nike, the outsole of the kicks embodies a shockwave design that also ensures traction efficiency, while the cushioned foam design of the heel offers an ultralight feel.

These shoes are priced at $190 on the Nike website.

2) Puma Tokyo Future 4

The Puma Tokyo Future 4 (Image via Puma)

The Puma Tokyo Future 4 sneakers are built especially for sprinting, and other track-related activities. According to Puma's description, the carbon fiber construction of the shoes facilitates propulsion, while the permanent and brush-like spikes ensure efficient grip.

The upper of the shoe is crafted with a yellow and orange synthetic material, with hints of black on the sides and tongue, showing the 'PUMA' branding.

These track spikes for sprinters sell for $143.99 on the brand's website.

3) Adidas Adizero Prime SP 2.0

The Adidas Adizero Prime SP 2.0 (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas track spikes feature light strike technology in their midsoles for an ultralight cushioning effect. The spikes are designed with a nylon and carbon plate that ensures grip and traction on the track.

The whitish mesh upper of the sneakers allows for ventilation, keeping the feet cool, and also serves as the background for the black and green highlights, which make the sneakers stand out.

Other features include a padded heel tab and collar for ankle support and comfort.

These track spikes for sprinters are priced at $237.32 on the brand's website.

4) Asics Meta Speed MD

The Asics Meta Speed MD (Image via Asics)

This silhouette from the Asics' metaspeed series features FFBlast turbo cushioning technology that improves responsiveness and compression, as per the brand. The carbon plate design of the shoes also offers support and comfort. According to the Asics brand, the spike configuration helps enhance traction.

Other details include a mesh-constructed upper, which is dressed in a white hue and includes the 'A' logo embossed on the side in black and red hues. These track spikes for sprinters feature more black and red highlights on the sole as well.

These Asics shoes sell for $250 on the brand's website.

5) Hoka Crescendo MD

The Hoka Crescendo MD (Image via Hoka)

The Hoka Crescendo MD incorporates a six-pin spiked outsole, which is engineered for speed. The shoes feature an upper made from a white mesh fabric, with the 'HOKA' branding visible in black on the side of the sneakers.

The tongue and outsole feature neon green hues that stand in contrast to the white mesh upper. According to Hoka, the design of these speakers includes a compression-molded Eva midsole, which enables energy return. The shoe also has a low-profile cushion bed and is crafted with a firmer material, which allows for a more efficient push-off.

These track spikes for sprinters are priced at $80 on the Hoka website.

6) Brooks Hyperion Elite LD

The Brooks Hyperion Elite LD (Image via Brooks)

According to the brand, the Brooks Hyperion Elite LD is designed specifically for track events, ranging from 1,500 meters to 10,000 meters. Featuring a cushioned midsole and a carbon fiber plate, this pair stands out due to its blueish translucent mesh upper, which includes orange and black highlights on the upper and sole.

Other details include a pull tab for easy wear and removal and a six-pin spike plate for grip control on the track.

These shoes sell for $150 on the brand's website.

7) New Balance FuelCell SuperComp SD-X

The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp SD-X (Image via New Balance)

The FuelCell SuperComp SD-X spikes are recognized for their traction and rigidity on the track, thanks to their carbon fiber plate, and in-built pins in the outsole.

These New Balance shoes feature a synthetic knit upper in dichromatic colors and a white midsole. These track spikes for sprinters also include a FuelCell foam in the midsole, enabling energy return.

These shoes are priced at $159 on the brand's website.

These track spikes are some of the best ones in the market for sprinters as they are known for their lightweight builds and energy return.