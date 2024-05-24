7 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers to avail in 2024

Throughout its long history, Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers have become a household name. These Tinker Hatfield-designed shoes first appeared in 1995 when the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan, wore them during the NBA Playoffs.

Having a full-length Air-Sole unit and carbon fiber plate, these sneakers are ideal for strenuous activities like basketball and running. While some of the brands' most expensive sneakers cost around $114,000, Nike also provides certain budget-friendly choices.

Some of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers are composed of high-quality materials. These ensure increased durability at affordable prices.

7 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers to look out for

Sportskeeda has curated a list of some of the Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers that are cost-effective. One must look out for the following options:

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE “Black Cement”

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Concord Bred”

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Legend Blue”

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Cool Grey”

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Barons”

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Bred Toe”

1) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE "Black Cement"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE "Black Cement" (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE 'Black Cement' features an instantly recognizable color palette. This is majorly inspired by the Air Jordan 3. These sneakers have a black top, overlayed with a cement gray elephant pattern for a classic look.

The shoe's low-top form gives a particular combat to the venerable Air Jordan 11 style. Its mesh panels in the upper improve breathability and guarantee increased comfort. Avail these shoes for $200 from StockX.

2) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Concord Bred"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Concord Bred" (Image via StockX)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Concord Bred" shoe features a white upper and black patent leather overlays, black detailing, and a white midsole. Released in June 2020, this pair combines elements from two Jordan 11 colorways.

Due to its high-quality material, it can easily be used by athletes while playing basketball or simply running. Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers retail for $300 and can be availed via StockX.

3) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Legend Blue"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Legend Blue" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low sneakers' unique color, which people call "Columbia," was named "Legend Blue" in 2014. To mark the 25th anniversary, this pair features an insignia on the insole.

Moreover, it has a sleek patent leather mudguard, and Michael Jackson's number 23 on the heel. One can get these running shoes for $195 from the brand’s official website.

4) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Cool Grey" (Image via Nike)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Cool Grey" shoes feature mesh and leather on the upper. These were worn by the basketball legend, Michael Jordan, for his fourth championship. This model commemorates the 20th anniversary of its original launch as it features the same premium patent and nubuck leathers.

The responsive cushioning technology enables increased comfort and performance in these Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers. They are available on the brand's official website for $224.

5) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Barons"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Barons" (Image via StockX)

According to the brand’s description, the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Barons" feature metallic silver stitching and a white midsole. These running shoes honor Michael Jordan's tenure with the Chicago Barons. Released on May 27, 2017, they feature a full-length air sole unit with a carbon fiber plate. Priced at $221, one can easily buy these sneakers on StockX.

6) Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Bred Toe"

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Bred Toe" (Image via Hype Fly)

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Bred Toe" features color blocking from the AJ1 High release from 2018. They also feature white quarter panels, a black forefoot overlay, a crimson toe box, and red on the collar and heel.

Its midsole has responsive cushioning, and the heel sports a sewn Wings emblem, while the black nylon tongue bears white Jumpman branding. Get these sports shoes for $199 from Hype Fly.

Conclusion

These Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers boast practical features that can satisfy one’s needs for reliable athletic footwear at competitive rates. Their smooth blend of style and comfort makes them ideal for various physical activities.

