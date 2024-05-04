The Air Jordan 11 sneakers were launched in 1995 and introduced patent leather to the Air Jordan franchise. The basketball shoes also featured a carbon fiber plate to deal with Micheal Jordan's Plantar Fascilitis.

Another creation of Tinker Hatfield's, the Air Jordan 11 designs were inspired by the tough exterior of lawnmowers. The Jordan 11 has always been associated with an expensive price point, as the model was regarded as a status symbol due to its patent leather and price point of $125 back then.

Over the years, special editions of the Air Jordan 11 have been sold and auctioned off at jaw-dropping amounts. For example, the Air Jordan 11 Blackout edition was auctioned off for over $20,000.

The expensive price point notwithstanding, some celebrated Air Jordan 11 sneakers are available for just under $250 on retail platforms. Check them out below.

Disclaimer: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Air Jordan 11 sneakers under $250

Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Yellow Snakeskin'

Jordan 11 Retro 'Animal Instinct'

Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021

Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Citrus'

Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Gratitude/ Defining Moments'

Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cherry'

Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Jubilee/ 25th Anniversary'

#1 Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Yellow Snakeskin'

The Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Yellow Snakeskin' (Image via StockX)

The Yellow Snakeskin was released exclusively for women in 2023. The silhouette is presented in a white, tour yellow, and sail colorway. Sneakerheads feel that the Yellow Snakeskin adds a bold touch to the Air Jordan design.

Crafted from leather and rubber materials, this pair features a white leather upper with yellow snakeskin detailing overlaid on the mudguard, a white midsole, and a yellow translucent outsole that provides grip and traction.

The pair also comes with a yellow Jumpman logo on the heel, nylon webbing loops, and lace-type closure. The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $67 on StockX.

2. Jordan 11 Retro 'Animal Instinct'

The Jordan 11 Retro 'Animal Instinct'(Image via StockX)

The Animal Instinct was released in 2021 exclusively for women. This pair of AJ11 women's retro comes in a black, red, sail, and white colorway.

The pair features a muted black Durabuck upper with animal print faux fur overlays, a mid-cut design, a white midsole, and semi-translucent rubber outsoles that provide grip and traction.

The pair also comes with a metallic Jumpman logo on the back heel and lace closure. The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $71 on StockX.

3. Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021

The Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021 (Image via StockX)

The Cool Grey sneakers are draped in a medium grey, white, and cool grey colorway. Since their debut in 2001, the Cool Grey boasts one of the most celebrated colorways in the Air Jordan catalog.

The 2021 iteration is crafted from leather and rubber materials and features a cement grey leather upper with cool grey patent leather mudguard overlays, and embroidered Jumpman logo on the upper. Other details include a white Phylon midsole, air cushioning, and a carbon fiber plate to boost support.

The mid-cut design, tonal webbing g eyelets with lace closure, and icy transparent rubber outsole that provide adequate grip and traction, complete the shoes' details. The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $113 on Stock X.

4. Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Citrus'

The Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Citrus' (Image via StockX)

The Citrus was released to propagate inclusivity for all. The women's AJ11 retro comes in a white and bright citrus colorway. The 2021 release features white smooth leather with overlaid white patent leather on the mudguard.

Other details include an orange Jumpman and 23 logo on the heel, a white midsole, and a bright orange translucent outsole that provides adequate grip and traction. The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $120 on StockX.

5. Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Gratitude/ Defining Moments'

The Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Gratitude/ Defining Moments' (Image via StockX)

The Gratitude sneakers are presented in a white, black, and metallic gold colorway. The 2023 re-release of the original 2006 Defining Moments pack is crafted from leather and rubber materials and features a white tumbled leather upper with black patent leather overlays around the shoe, a golden Jumpman logo on the side adds a pop of color to the neutral design.

Other details include Nike Air cushioning, a carbon fiber shank plate, and a rubber outsole that provides traction. The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $169 on Stock X.

6. Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cherry'

The Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cherry' (Image via StockX)

The patent leather sneaker receives a red treatment with the Cherry. The Air Jordan 11 Retro comes in a white, varsity red, and black colorway.

The 2022 edition is made from leather, mesh, and rubber materials, featuring a white mesh upper with shiny red patent leather mudguard overlays around the shoe. It has a red Jumpman logo on the back heel and a lightweight Phylon midsole.

The pair also comes with a carbon fiber plate for support, cherry red cotton with the signature 23 debossed on the heel tab, tonal webbing eyelets with lace closure, and a translucent rubber outsole that provides grip and traction.

The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $203 on Stock X.

7. Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Jubilee/ 25th Anniversary'

The Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Jubilee/ 25th Anniversary'(Image via StockX)

The Jubilee commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Jordan 11 of the Air Jordan franchise. The 2020 release is draped in a black, clear white, and metallic silver colorway.

The pair is made from mesh, leather, and rubber materials, and features a black ballistic mesh with black patent leather overlays. It also comes with a 3D metallic Jumpman and 23 heel branding, a white Air midsole, and a translucent rubber outsole that provides grip and traction.

The Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for $228 on StockX.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers are dressed in celebrated colorways and fall under $250.

Read More

1) 7 Most expensive Air Jordan 4 sneakers to avail in 2024.

2) Bode x Nike announces the launch of the Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection

3) Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch

) Puma x Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team announces the launch of the Crews Go Summer collection

5) New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic sneakers: Features explored

6) Nike Victory 2 Proto “White/Total Orange/Black” shoes: Features explored

7) 5 Best Nike LeBron 21 sneakers to avail in 2024

8) Adidas x A Bathing Ape announces the launch of collaborative Adidas N BAPE sneakers

9) 7 Best Saucony running shoes of 2024