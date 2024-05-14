Several sneakers have been released in May 2024 that offer a wide range of styles. These sneakers include both classic and modern designs, which ensures that everyone can find a pair they like.

Nike, Adidas, and other well-known brands released a wide range of sneakers in May 2024, expanding the athletic footwear market while also reflecting each brand's solid sporting background.

Without forgetting about timeless retro models and open-hearted collaborations, these sneakers released in May 2024 are set to amaze sneakerheads all over the globe.

8 sneakers released in May 2024

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the popular sneakers released in May 2024:

Adidas Harden Vol.8 “Blue Fusion” (IE269)

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacita”(FV6325-100)

Nike Terminator Low “Aquarius Blue” (HF4834-407)

Adidas Crazy One “Creme White”(IG3735)

Nike Le-Bron 21 “Multicolor” (HF5353-400)

Jordan Luca 2 “Bright Mango”(Dx8733-800)

Nike Le Bron 21 “James Gang” (HF5951-600)

Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" (FZ7310-900)

1. Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" (IE2697)

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" (IE2697) (Image via Adidas)

With the head-turning style, these basketball shoes feature James Harden's unique two-tone color-blocking style. It is one of the popular sneakers released in May 2024.

Its side EVA cage is beige off-white, which contrasts with the shoe's main royal blue color scheme. The inner bootie, laces, and pronounced toe cap all feature this colorway.

While not exactly matching the Clippers' colors, the use of white and blue refers to the team, notably their navy away jerseys. These unique basketball shoes were released on May 1, 2024, on the Adidas website.

2. Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" (FV6325-100)

This sneaker features a white upper, metallic gold detailing, and black detailing. The shoe pays tribute to the great Gianna, also known as Mambacita and her love for the game.

Using its top-notch design, the Kobe 8 Protro shoe is a commemorative idea that brings to memory one of the best basketball legends ever. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" (FV6325-100) sneakers were released on May 1, 2024, on the brand’s official website.

3. Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" (HF4834-407)

Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" (HF4834-407) (Image via StockX)

One can easily plunge into the sea of comfort and elegance with the Nike Aquarium Low in "Aquarius Blue." The tranquility of the ocean is infused into this colorway that combines aqua blue with coconut milk and white accents.

The Terminator Low comes with reliability, comfort, and style. The Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" (HF4834-407) sneakers were released on May 1, 2024, on the brand’s official website.

4. Adidas Crazy 1 "Cream White" (IG3735)

With a molded synthetic leather top and TPU details, these retro Adidas sneakers, which were first released in 2001, are bringing back the memories of a daring period in sports history.

Being one of the popular sneakers released in May 2024, its reinforced toe bumper and lace cage provide durability and ankle support. Comfort and traction are offered by the rubber outsole and EVA midsole, while stability is guaranteed on all surfaces with the Torsion System.

The cream-white top has thin, solid gray, and active purple stripes on the midsole, along with accent stitching. The Adidas Crazy 1 "Cream White" (IG3735) sneakers were released on May 1, 2024, on the Adidas website.

5. Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-Color" (HF5353-400)

Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-Color" (HF5353-400) (Image via StockX)

LeBron James has transformed a season that started with injury-riddled and scrutiny into one that will undoubtedly propel him to the NBA Finals in the Nike LeBron 21 "Multi Color."

These sneakers offer a distinctive design, with each one featuring a variety of hues, including photo blue, vapor green, laser orange, and laser fuchsia. The addition of bright ribbing improves the visual appeal, while the multi-colored midsoles and outsoles contribute to the overall look. These unique sneakers were released on May 1, 2024, on Nike’s official website.

6. Jordan Luka 2 "Bright Mango" (DX8733-800)

Jordan Luka 2 "Bright Mango" (DX8733-800) (Image via StockX)

This shoe's upper is primarily coral, with a more defined marbled pattern transitioning to a bright tangerine at the vamp. Being one of the popular sneakers released in May 2024, its contrasting black sections on the sock liner, eye stays, and embroidered accents provide depth.

The Jumpman logo is highlighted with a hint of "Barely" green on the midsole, keeping the design predominantly two-tone. The Luka 2 concludes with a memorable appearance before the arrival of its successor.

These athletic shoes can take one to the courts on the day or streets on the other and were released on May 2, 2024, on Nike's official website.

7. Nike LeBron 21 "James Gang" (HF5951-600)

Nike LeBron 21 "James Gang" (HF5951-600) (Image via StoxkX)

LeBron's father, who played both for the University of Kentucky and the NBA, is the inspiration for the Nike LeBron 21 "James Gang." The sneakers dubbed "James Gang" pay tribute to LeBron and his close relatives.

Being one of the most popular sneakers released in May 2024, they have a striking color scheme of gym red and crimson. The word "James Gang" is prominently placed on the custom laces to represent the close friendship that exists within LeBron's group.

LeBron's branding can be found on the tongues, metallic red dubraes, and jelly Swooshes of the shoes. These running shoes were released on May 3, 2024, on the brand’s official website.

8. Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" (FZ7310-900)

Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" (FZ7310-900) (Image via StockX)

In May, Nike’s basketball collection expanded its offerings with a new collaboration with Victor Wembanyama. The Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" was inspired by the French basketball prodigy's extraordinary talent and potential.

Being one of the popular sneakers released in May 2024, these feature a futuristic design and a bold, eye-catching colorway with metallic silver accents, which reflect Wembanyama's agile and dynamic playing style.

The Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" sneakers delivered exceptional performance for players of all levels with Nike's innovative technologies and were released on May 3, 2024, on Nike’s official website.

The above-mentioned sneakers released in May 2024 are surely something that one should purchase as they feature everything from casual street looks to sophisticated formal wear.