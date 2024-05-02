Socks are a crucial part of a golf player's key essentials. The right pair of socks helps provide relief, especially when golfers indulge in playing long rounds throughout the day. Whether one is looking to hit the golf course for the first time or return to their regular practice session, it is important to find the right apparel to wear, especially good socks.

While collared polo shirts and trousers are the staple golfing attire, there are no universal rules regarding socks. However, some clubs do have rules stating that the socks worn by golfers must reach below the knee. On the other hand, some clubs suggest that the socks must match the player's attire.

Top picks: 5 sock brands for golf players

Socks are part of the ideal golf attire and since the sport is mostly played under the sun, it is vital to wear breathable socks underneath the shoes. Team SK has compiled a list of 5 sock brands that can help golf players ace the sport with comfort.

Lululemon

Under Armour

Bombas

FootJoy

RADMOR

1) Lululemon

As one of the prominent brands for athleisure, Lululemon's Power Stride Crew Socks for men and women are a popular choice among golf players. The Men's Power Stride Crew Socks are priced at $38 for 3 and $58 for 5 pairs on the brand's website.

Some of the main features of Lululemon's socks include 360-degree arch support and left and right-toe construction for more comfort. This brand's socks have a 3D knit Performa Heel which offers a locked-in, shaped fit.

2) Under Armour

Under Armour golf socks (Image via underarmour.es)

Under Armour is one of the performance-driven clothing brands with a range spanning from T-shirts to shoes for men and women. The brand's Unisex UA Performance Tech No Show Socks provide a good choice for golf players and are available for purchase at $24.

As the brand states, the socks keep one's feet cool and offer proper arch and support. Additionally, they are infused with anti-odor technology to keep an athlete's feet stench-free. The Under Armour socks are made with HeatGear fabric wicks that can keep the sweat at bay and ventilation channels that offer breathability.

3) Bombas

As a brand that emphasizes "giving back" to those in need, Bombas offers clean clothes to individuals experiencing homelessness. It is known for comfy t-shirts, socks, and underwear.

Their socks collection comprises ankle as well as quarter socks. Retailing for $16.50, the Bombas Men's Golf Ankle Socks feature a seamless toe made with a special knit stitch. This offers freedom from the bumpy toe area present in most golf socks. Moreover, their socks offer performance breathability with moisture-wicking features that can keep the golf player's feet relieved and dry.

4) FootJoy

FootJoy is dubbed the #1 shoe brand in the golf arena and has been featured at most PGA tour tournaments since 1945. The company offers quality, and style, which is visible in its golf socks range as well.

The brand's golf socks collection comprises ProDry Sport, ProDry Low Cut, and more. The best-selling out of the lot is Tech D.R.Y. Roll Tab, which retails for $15 and is made of recycled yarns. These socks come with targeted compression and isolated cushioning that can help provide ease to golfer players.

5) RADMOR

RADMOR is a brand that is known for not using virgin polyester in any form and claims to opt for regenerative and biodegradable materials to make their range of apparel.

As a brand exclusive to golf, RADMOR offers socks in multi-packs of 2 for $36. According to the brand's website, their socks are made with a combination of recycled nylon and elastane with cellulose. It is an athletic cushion crew sock available in varied color combinations.

These sock brands are a few renowned names from the long list of brands that cover golf attires and athleisure. The concept of perfect socks varies from person to person. Golf players can choose good socks by understanding various factors like material, technology, length, and fit.