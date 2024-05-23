"Dog's in the building" - Chris Canty left amused as IShowSpeed barks live on air during ESPN Radio appearance

Darren "IShowSpeed" made an appearance on ESPN's Radio show Unsportsmanlike and left one of the hosts amused after barking live on air minutes into the show. The popular YouTube streamer was answering a question about his regular broadcasts that thousands of people watch when he let out his signature bark.

Host Evan Cohen had asked the 19-year-old content creator about feeling the pressure of so many viewers watching him livestream on any given day, asking:

"So when you do your livestreams, just quickly, when you do your livestreams, you're not thinking there are millions upon millions of people are watching me. Just yesterday or the other day you were walking through the streets of New York City observing things in your livestream, you don't even think about the consumption that is going along with it?"

Answering in the negative, IShowSpeed effortlessly let out a bark that he frequently uses during his broadcasts:

"No, no, no. (Barks) You just go! All you've got to do. That's all it is."

His answer made all of the hosts of ESPN's Unsportsmanlike laugh, with former NFL player and Superbowl winner Chris Canty exclaiming:

"The dog's in the building, I love it!"

IShowSpeed appears on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, says Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick goal inspired him to start streaming

Over the years, Darren has grown exponentially in popularity for his content on YouTube. While he does a variety of streams from video gaming to IRL broadcasts, he is primarily known for his football (soccer) content. The Ohio native is famously a fan of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Soon after he barked on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, IShowSpeed was asked quite a poignant question about his idol by host Michelle Smallmon. Michelle wanted to know when he became such a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, stating:

"We are all sports fans Speed, we all have that person that we love. Ronaldo is one of those people for you. When did that start? What was it about him that made you fall in love with him?"

Darren opened up about how he became a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's from the moment he saw him score with a bicycle kick in a UCL match against Juventus. He talked about how much of an impact it had on him, so much so that it inspired him to take up streaming:

"It was a moment back in, you remember 2017? In 2017 Ronaldo scored a bicycle kick and I was watching it live with my mom. And I see that bicycle kick, it just opened my eyes. That's the moment I said I am going to be a streamer! That's the moment when I said I am going to be somebody. When I saw that bicycle kick. It was against Juventus I think."

Evan Cohen had a follow-up question and asked IShowSpeed to clarify why Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick made him want to be a streamer. To which the YouTube star replied:

"Because I was already a streamer. I wasn't taking it seriously though. I was like 12 or 13, I just did a couple of Fortnite streams. But when I see that? That did it."

IShowSpeed has become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube and is known for his collaborations with celebrities and sports personalities. In April 2024, he did an NFL Combine stream with Twitch streamer Sketch, who seemingly tore his hamstring during the broadcast.