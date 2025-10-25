"It has ruined my life": Mizkif responds to Ludwig's recent admission about the 2022 controversy

In September 2022, Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren released a now-removed video reviewing the sexual assault allegations against his fellow platform member Matthew &quot;Mizkif,&quot; which were later debunked. In October 2025, over three years later, Ahgren looked back at the video, taking accountability for echoing the false allegations and claimed that the video was &quot;incredibly damaging.&quot; Additionally, Ludwig suggested that the video, which was titled &quot;TWITCH IS COLLAPSING,&quot; should have never been released, especially considering it was not based on facts, and merely stemmed from a series of &quot;made-up&quot; X posts from streamer Trainwreckstv:&quot;You don't have facts when you make a video based on Tweets that are completely made up... These videos have no research to them. These videos are aggregates of what is available to see online.&quot; Now, on October 24, Mizkif responded to Ludwig's 2025 comments on the TWITCH IS COLLAPSING video and mentioned how Ahgren's initial commentary on Trainwreckstv's allegation essentially derailed his online career:&quot;...dozens of the top content creators attacked me for weeks, saying that I covered up sexual assault, and I deserve to be banned. Ludwig was one of those content creators who made a video titled 'TWITCH IS COLLAPSING' with over three million views. This video told people that I was the only one involved in this whole thing, and I orchestrated basically a cover-up. This resulted in me losing so many of my fans, torpedoed my career, destroyed my mental health to something that I don't know if ever will come back and has ruined my life and almost everyone I know around me.&quot;Overall, Mizkif claimed that Ahgren's video review &quot;ruined his life&quot; mainly because creators and fans who watched the video believed the allegations and shifted their perspective, thinking of Matthew in a negative light.In terms of Ludwig's recent &quot;apology,&quot; Mizkif claimed that he does not &quot;care&quot; that Ahgren acknowledged that the video did significant damage, but was more focused on his image across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok:&quot;I really don't care that he apologized or said that he f**ked up. I'm making this video because I think a lot of people on Twitch understand that it was false and understand that it's not true. But on other platforms like Instagram and TikTok, a lot of people hate me because of this. I hate that this happened, but I keep moving on.&quot;Mizkif explains why he accepted xQc's apology, but not Ludwig's, over the 2022 controversyMizkif on why he accepted xQc's apology but not Ludwig's byu/colonbolone inLivestreamFailIn 2022, a month after the controversy blew up and the allegations were debunked, xQc followed up, apologizing for involving himself initially:&quot;I got involved the way I should have, that's my fault.&quot;In a recent stream, a viewer asked Mizkif why he accepted xQc's apology over Ludwig's:&quot;This is why I forgave xQc. When I met up with xQc, he started crying. xQc cried, and he apologized to me, saying how wrong he was for the whole situation. That's why...&quot;Further, he went on to mention how xQc evolved, especially because of the hardships he faced over the last few years. In this context, he used xQc's legal case with his former partner, Adept, as an example: &quot;I think xQc was a sh*tbag back then, I think I was a sh*tbag back then, I think both of us have went through a lot of things over the last years... xQc went through a lot with his divorce... I think he's a better person. I think he's much more grounded.&quot;In other news, Ludwig Ahgren stated that he had edited his Mogul Mail video on HasanAbi because he &quot;didn’t want to deal with the brigading from Hasan’s fans.&quot;