Mizkif responds to Emiru's allegation of sexual assault

Twitch streamer Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; has responded to Emily &quot;Emiru's&quot; allegation of sexual assault. For context, on October 25, 2025, Emiru hosted a livestream during which she accused Mizkif of sexual assault, domestic and physical abuse, stalking, harassment, and threats of blackmail.Detailing an incident, during which the co-founder of OTK (One True King) made inappropriate advances toward her, Emiru said:&quot;We were just talking, and I was crying a lot. He started to... try to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch. And holding me really close to him. And when this was happening, we hadn't talked in quite a while, and I'm usually very uncomfortable with being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with. But I let him hold me while I was crying. And he started kissing me in my face, and I let him do it. I was still sobbing a lot. And then suddenly he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hand down my pants, and I screamed. I... yeah. And when I screamed, he jumped off me like a cat.&quot;Mizkif responded to Emiru's allegations of sexual assault on the same day via a Twitch livestream. While apologizing to the professional cosplayer for making her uncomfortable, the 30-year-old stated:&quot;We broke up for about a month, then got back together because we thought we can make it work. We went to get food at BJ's (Restaurant &amp; Brewhouse), a common place where we would get food. And then we went back to her house. We cuddled for about 30 minutes and started to kiss. She said that she was okay with this on her stream. And I started to advance to the next stage because I thought that's what she wanted. She yelped, and I immediately sprung up, and was scared if I did anything wrong or did wrong in general. I got scared and left the house. I apologize if that made Emmy uncomfortable for me not saying sorry, and I wish I said sorry back then. But we got back together soon afterwards.&quot;&quot;She wrote that she wants me to marry her and she wants kids with me&quot; - Mizkif shares details about his relationship with EmiruAfter Mizkif responded to Emiru's sexual assault allegations, he shared details about his relationship with the Twitch streamer. According to Mizkif, at some point during their relationship, Emiru had an &quot;idea to write down everything they wanted on paper.&quot;He elaborated: &quot;During those last few months, where we were fighting, we were still fighting, but it did feel like the relationship had good progress. And we were both agreed we need to talk about our future, since it's been three years, we should see what we want, and Emmy had an idea to write down everything we wanted on paper. I'm going to let everyone know that what I'm about to say is very true. This is exactly what happened, and she cannot argue this.&quot;Mizkif then claimed that Emiru wrote that she wanted him to marry her, and that she &quot;wanted kids with him in the next five years&quot;:&quot;One day, after staying over Emiru's house, Emiru made me breakfast, and she wrote down everything she wanted. She wrote she wants me to move closer to her. She wrote that she wants me to marry her, and she wants kids with me in the next five years. And I just looked at this letter that I was staring in front of me, and I just handed her back the paper. She began to cry, and I told her, 'I'm sorry, I just can't do this anymore.' I knew we were just beyond the point of toxicity in the relationship, that our trust had completely died, and that we had so many issues that I couldn't deal with it. And I was not mentally well.As of this writing, Emiru has not responded to Mizkif's recent comments.