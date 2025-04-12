"Not going to hide": xQc responds as YourRAGE advises him to DM streamers instead of publicly calling them out amid viewbotting drama

After Felix "xQc" accused Kai Cenat's friends, RaKai and Reggie (aka Lil Rodney Son), of viewbotting on Twitch, FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" shared his thoughts on the drama. During a livestream on April 11, 2025, YourRAGE shared some advice for xQc, saying the former Overwatch pro could have avoided the controversy by reaching out to the concerned parties in private DMs instead of speaking about the matter publicly.

Ad

YourRAGE gave props to xQc as a veteran streamer before saying:

"xQc you are the Unc of this streaming sh*t. You've been one of the first streamers, you've been streaming on this b**ch for years. In my opinion, to avoid drama and looking like a hater, whether you are telling the truth or not, I haven't looked and sh*t, I don't give a f**k. I think you should just slide into some DMs from now on."

Ad

Trending

However, xQc rejected the advice outright. He insisted that things done in the view of the public should be called out openly:

"Nope, I don't do that sh*t. Sorry man, I don't do that sh*t. Hey, if you do something in public, brother, you are in the scope of the public. If you do some sh*t in public, I look at it out of the public's eye and I call it out in public."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He added that he was not going to hide in the DMs, comparing such behavior to "cutting deals":

"I am not going to go hide in the f**king DMs and be like, 'Yo dude, blah, blah.' Cutting deals like that, I don't agree with that."

A brief timeline of xQc's viewbotting accusations against Kai Cenat's friends RaKai and Reggie

On April 9, 2025, xQc called out Kai Cenat’s friends, RaKai and Reggie, after reviewing their streaming statistics. He noticed a huge increase in Reggie’s average viewership between March and April. According to StreamsCharts, Reggie’s March 28 broadcast peaked at around 1,000 viewers, while his April 2 stream surged to 60,000 peak viewers.

Ad

xQc's initial reaction to the spike in viewership was sarcastic; he only implied that bots might be involved. However, later that same day, while playing a game with Stable Ronaldo, the Canadian internet star was asked to clarify his comments.

This time, xQc explicitly called the pair out for viewbotting:

"I don't give a f**k, they're all viewbotters, I don't care to say it. People from like a 1K andy to a 20K andy overnight, like I've been here before, I'm not f**king stupid, this shit's bottled out the wazoo."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a broadcast on April 10, 2025, xQc expanded on the allegations against RaKai and Reggie, claiming that their chat rate was too low for them not to have bots on their livestreams:

"I am in the lab, okay? I run the stats, okay? I don't want to be mad, I'm pointing out something, but when you have a 20% chatter rate, 30% chat rate, bro, it doesn't even matter what you are saying. It's off the rails!"

Ad

At this point, Cenat broke his silence. He directly addressed xQc and claimed that the allegations fit a recurring pattern of criticism directed at "this side" of Twitch. In a now-viral clip, he said:

"This is me talking to Felix, this is me not really being on some sh*t, it looks like you're di*king it, it's a pattern. It's like, every time there is something going good on this side, you say what you say."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc later responded to Kai Cenat and stood his ground. He claimed that he was being personally attacked and suggested that his critics had no real response to the actual accusations.

As of now, neither RaKai nor Reggie has publicly addressed the controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More