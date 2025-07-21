"The f**k did you do to your face" — DJ Akademiks left confused as Adin Ross pranks streamer by joining their call as AI Diddy

Adin Ross recently pranked DJ Akademiks by using an AI Diddy filter on his face during a collaborative livestream. On July 20, 2025, Ross and Akademiks went live together, reportedly discussing Top Dawg Entertainment, Kai Cenat, and Top5.In the clip shared on social media by @AkademiksTV, Akademiks is seen in his livestream setup, while Ross' portion of the screen initially seemed blacked out. Ross' voice can be heard saying, &quot;Let me fix my camera,&quot; before he reappeared on-screen.However, the streamer's face appeared distorted, as it seemed to be covered by an AI-generated Diddy filter. Akademiks looked visibly confused on seeing Ross' face, asking the streamer:&quot;The f**k did you do to your face?&quot;This is one of the many times that Akademiks and Adin Ross have streamed together. One of their earlier joint streams resulted in Akademiks' Twitch channel being temporarily banned in October 2024, after he hosted Adin Ross for a livestream.The ban was initiated due to Twitch's Community Guidelines, which prohibited active Twitch users from inviting banned users to their livestreams. For the uninitiated, Ross was permanently banned from Twitch in February 2023 for “unmoderated hateful conduct” in his chat. However, the streamer was reportedly unbanned in March 2025.Adin Ross promised to livestream with Diddy if he was released from prisonAdin Ross has promised fans that he will host a livestream with Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs if the rapper is released during his upcoming sentencing hearing after being found guilty of two charges of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution.&quot;On July 2, 2025, a 12-person jury found Diddy guilty on two of five federal charges. However, he was found not guilty of the more serious charges—racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking.The following weekend, Adin Ross reacted to an old clip of Diddy giving a graduation speech, adding that he would be willing to have the rapper on his stream if he got out. The streamer also emphasized that he believed in &quot;innocent until proven guilty,&quot; adding:&quot;Let me explain why I will do it. Innocent till proven guilty. And you all can’t tell me that it would not be the biggest stream ever. You cannot tell me it wouldn’t be the biggest stream ever. You can’t tell me it wouldn’t go crazier than Carti, Trump. It would be the biggest.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the uninitiated, Diddy is reportedly facing a maximum of 20 years for both prostitution charges and will be sentenced on October 3, 2025. The rapper was denied bail following his partial verdict and will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center till his sentencing hearing.In a previous livestream from May 2025, Adin Ross claimed that Diddy had reached out to him while he was gaining popularity as a streamer. During the livestream, Ross told Charleston White, who was on the livestream with him, that Diddy texted him &quot;Love king&quot; following his success, saying:&quot;Diddy was in my DMs a couple of years ago. I'm not joking. You want to see? Let me see... he said 'Love' to me. He said, 'Love king.' Look, let me show you what he said to me.&quot;Adin Ross is no stranger to hosting high-profile guests on his livestreams. The streamer welcomed President Donald Trump for a livestream on Kick in August 2024 amid the presidential election. He has also streamed with several rappers, including Drake, 21 Savage, and Playboi Carti.