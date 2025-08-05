"They were so sweet together": Netizens react as Bretman Rock announces breakup from boyfriend, Justice Fester

Bretman Rock has broken up with his boyfriend, Justice Fester. The Filipino-American influencer and former Twitch streamer shared the update with his fans and followers on July 4 on Instagram. He told fans the split was &quot;mutual&quot; and &quot;amicable&quot;.Bretman's announcement left many fans upset as they loved seeing the two together. One such heartbroken fan wrote on Reddit:&quot;bummer. they were so sweet together&quot;Fans react to Bretman Rock's split with boyfriend Justice Fester. (Image via Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)&quot;I was wondering why Justice wasn't in all of Bretman's birthday pictures/videos. Bummer, I liked them together&quot;, resonated another.&quot;He's sooo gorgeous but I'm a little surprised by this announcement I swear I just saw a video of them together like last week&quot;, wrote one more.Some fans left positive messages for Bretman, wishing for him to find someone who is on the same wavelength.&quot;I hope Bretman finds someone who matches his energy, doesn't dull his shine, and loves him wholeheartedly,&quot; commented an individual.&quot;I love Bretman so much! I'm currently reading his book actually. It's been laugh out loud funny so far but also a bit sad. I'm sorry this relationship didn’t work out but if it wasn't working, it wasn't working,&quot; wrote another fan.Bretman Rock is keeping his faith in divine intervention amid Justice Fester breakupBretman Rock, 27, began the clip by expressing that the announcement was &quot;extremely hard&quot; for him to make. He said:&quot;I understand that I've always shared my life with you guys. My day to day, my family, down to my relationship, and since a lot of you guys have been asking in the comments and DMs where Justice is, I just wanted to quickly address that we are no longer together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoting that the breakup was mutual, the influencer said he and Justice are &quot;still friends&quot; and &quot;still have love for each other&quot;. He added:&quot;I do believe that in...if divine timing...if we're really meant for each other then we will find each other again, and that's exactly how we found each other this time anyways.&quot;Bretman Rock told his followers the decision to part ways was taken by both after a &quot;mutual, mature understanding&quot;. He shared that he and Justice valued self-love, mental health, and their communication when they began dating, and they kept up these values until the end of their relationship.The influencer asked for privacy, adding he needed some time to process the breakup. Bretman urged fans not to point fingers at anyone, adding he and Justice did not want to part ways, but it was something they realized they needed for their mental health. He said:&quot;Who knows what the future will bring, but right now, I'm locked in on myself.&quot;Bretman Rock opened up about his relationship in a conversation with Quenlin Blackwell on her YouTube channel in June last year. At the time, the beauty influencer said he first met Justice Fester at a club six years ago.They initially hit it off at a club when Bretman made the first move, but he was later informed by a friend that Justice was already seeing someone. Bretman Rock stumbled upon Justice's TikTok six years later and reconnected.Justice frequently made appearances on Bretman's socials. The two are still seemingly following each other on Instagram.