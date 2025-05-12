What happened between DJ Akademiks and Loren Lorosa? Online feud over Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National tour explained

Internet personality DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, was recently involved in an online feud with entertainment reporter Loren Lorosa. They argued over Kendrick Lamar and SZA's ongoing Grand National Tour.

The dispute began on Thursday, May 8, when Lorosa took to her X to question Allen's credibility. Reposting a tweet by MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) about two "sold out" shows at the venue, she wrote:

"I’m here & @Akademiks lied .. Kendrick like that. Sza is f**kin performing her a** off. The show is fire."

Lorosa's initial tweet (Image via X/@LorenLorosa)

The MetLife Stadium's post was referencing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's shows on May 8 and 9 in New Jersey. However, it remains unclear what exactly triggered Lorosa's comments or what she was accusing Allen of lying about.

Unsurprisingly, the streamer fired back with a fiery rant, sparking an online back-and-forth with the TV personality that soon involved It Is What It Is host Treasure Wilson.

Akademiks gave Loren Lorosa a 24-hour deadline to elaborate on her X comment

In response to Loren Lorosa's X comment on Thursday, DJ Akademiks retorted:

"B**CH WAT I LIE BOUT? F*CK U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS."

The post quickly gained traction, prompting mixed reactions. While many agreed with the streamer, others, including user @shadowcatverse, called him out on the harsh remark. This triggered another outraged tweet from him, asking anyone speaking "down" on him to "stop." Referencing Lorosa, he tweeted:

"DAT B**CH SHOULDNT MENTION A FU**ING GOAT LIKE ME. SHE A F**KING LIBRARY ATTENDANT.. ALL SHE DO IS READ A SHEET! BIG AK AINT IN UR CALIBER."

Allen's tweet (Image via X/@Akademiks, @shadowcatverse)

Later that day, during a Twitch livestream, Akademiks gave Loren a 24-hour deadline to explain why she questioned his credibility, warning that he would get "disrespectful." He added that not even her friend Charlamagne Tha God (he formerly hosted The Breakfast Club with him) wouldn't be able to save her.

Furthermore, the streamer claimed that he was supposed to go to Kendrick Lamar's concert but missed it because he messed up the dates. Continuing the personal attack on Lorosa, Allen claimed she "built nothing," unlike him, who built his network "brick by brick."

Hours later, Loren Lorosa elaborated on what she thought Akademiks "lied" about in a series of posts. This included Allen claiming Lamar and SZA's fans don't spend money. She shared a video from one of his livestreams describing a typical Lamar fan. Citing "sources familiar with these numbers," she alleged the New Jersey shows saw "record-breaking" merch sales.

In another post, sharing yet another clip, she noted that in a stream, Allen claimed Grand National Tour had a "low energy" crowd with no one "singing along." Lorosa continued, stating that when she attended the concert, the audience "was on fire," and not just for Not Like Us. She added that the TV personality's recent online activity seemed like a "Yelp" review for Lamar's tour. She also mentioned that this specific claim from Akademiks was what prompted her original post.

The former The Breakfast Club host highlighted that while Allen's recent comments and reviews about Lamar have been "fair-ish," they didn't match up in real life several times.

"I mean .. he said Kendrick destroyed hip hop but also said Kendrick was a great performer who didn’t need a headline. Moral of the story: I had an expectation based off of the reviews... it changed."

Loren continued, noting that "everything was subject to change."

In response, the streamer shared an X post claiming he had "identified" and "lock(ed)" onto a new "OPP" (internet slang for opponent), seemingly referencing Lorosa. He did not address her posts otherwise.

Meanwhile, Treason Wilson, who hosts It Is What It Is alongside rappers-turned-sports commentators Cam'ron and MASE, hopped online to come to Lorosa's defense. Calling out Akademiks' enraged comments directed at her, Wilson tweeted:

"Why is this man so angry @LorenLorosa said you lied about numbers and that translates to all of this ? Lmaooo. I think you need a vacay."

The streamer retorted, writing:

"Who r u? Literally? I’d violate but outta respect for cam n mase... stay in a woman’s place Shordy"

While Akademiks is known to frequently criticize Lamar and his fans, especially during the Kendrick vs. Drake rap feud last year, he recently praised the Compton rapper and SZA for the Grand National Tour. According to Hot New Hip Hop, they lauded him for performing shows without a backtrack. Calling him "dope," Allen even compared the rapper to Jay-Z.

As of now, Kendrick Lamar or SZA has not publicly weighed in on the development.

