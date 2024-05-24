What happened to Johnny Somali in Israel? Streamer's controversies explored

Former Kick streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, also known as "Johnny Somali" is easily among the most controversial streamers out there. Having been arrested and even allegedly deported from Japan because of his antics there, the streamer has acquired a notorious reputation among the live-streaming community.

While his antics in Japan caused the biggest stir, he also encountered issues with authorities during his recent trip to Israel. This article will cover the streamer's controversial time in Israel.

Johnny Somali's questionable act in Israel gets him banned from Kick

Johnny Somali's trip to Israel so far has been nothing short of chaotic. The streamer, keeping in line with his provocative acts, took to one of his streams on April 5, 2024. During the IRL stream, he was seen visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The Western Wall, aka Wailing Wall, for those unaware, is a sacred site to the Jewish community. Despite knowing this, the streamer went ahead by shockingly putting up images of Adin Ross, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein on the wall. The streamer was heard saying:

"Adin Ross, give Somali a deal. Epstein, you've always been one of us. We love you. You're our king Jew. You're one of us. It doesn't matter what you did, n***a, you're still Jewish and you're still one of us. The final one is - Harvey Weinstein. I love you so much. You're one of my top Jews. I love you."

Naturally, the authorities present in the area quickly apprehended him. According to a verified X account (@canceljohnnys), he was later arrested. To make matters worse for him, Somali was later permanently banned from Kick.

Johnny Somali makes contentious remarks at a female officer

If being confronted by the police wasn't enough, Johnny Somali found himself in trouble once again during a stream on April 7, 2024. While standing in front of a congregation of police in Israel, the streamer spotted a female officer. He then proceeded to make some contentious remarks:

"Oh, you're a bad b**ch. I swear to god. You're a bad b**ch. I'll take you to dinner, I swear to god, I'll change your life. I'll change your life, I promise you. You're a bad b**ch right here. I'll change your life, baby girl. You don't need to work for these ni***s no more. I'll change your life!"

This was enough reason for the police officers to confront him. The streamer responded by stating:

"Oh s**t! What am I going to jail for? I'm from America! I'm from America! USA! My phone, my phone!"

Despite pleading, the streamer was put into a cop car, indicating that he was going to be detained once again.

Johnny Somali gets in a fight with a stranger

Johnny Somali's controversial activities continued even after being released from police custody. During a stream on April 13, 2024, he was seen roaming the streets of Tel Aviv. However, at one point, he was seen squabbling with a visibly intoxicated man on the sidewalk. The streamer was heard saying:

"You come near me, I'm gonna break your face. I promise you, you're gonna lose an eye. I promise you, you're gonna lose an eye tonight. Shut the f**k up. (After being told to stop filming) What are you gonna do about it, ni**a?"

This provoked a strong reaction from a second individual who was present in the scene. This man quickly confronted the streamer and threatened him, stating:

"You didn't see what happened there? And now with your camera, you're trying to...why you scared?"

Before the streamer could realize what was happening, he ended up receiving a punch from the individual straight to his face. The man was restrained later by the streamer's associates. Watch the VOD by clicking here (Timestamp: 04:07:26).

Johnny Somali gets robbed and assaulted during an IRL stream

Johnny Somali's latest stream on May 19, 2024, was once again a controversial one. This time, he landed himself in trouble with another group of locals. During his stream, a young man confronted him, labeling him a "snitch." A visibly threatened Ramsey replied:

"Bro, what is this? Why do you have this? What is this? Bro, what is this? Bro, back this guy. Relax! Back up, back up! Do we have a problem or what? Why does he have this?"

This was followed by some other locals joining in. The group was clearly agitated as they followed Ramsey and his cameraman. One thing followed another, and one individual in the group hit the streamer, prompting him to fall to the ground. He said:

"Yo! Chill out! Okay, let's just talk. Let's just... yo, what are you doing? Just talk, bro! Yo, bro, what the f**k? Bro, what the... I'm not filming anything! Oh, f**k! Hey, don't touch me, man! Hey! (The streamer falls over) Oh, f**k!"

The streamer was not the only victim in the entire situation. His cameraman too ended up being assaulted by one of the aggravators. The device that Ramsey was streaming from was stolen too.

Johnny Somali appears to have also found himself in a feud with YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie." After the latter made some criticizing comments on the former Kick streamer's controversies in Japan, Ramsey responded by labeling Felix as an "anti-semite" and accusing him of making "racially motivated" statements.