Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

For the second time in three days, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx face each other in a tense matchup. The Fever are looking to stay in the playoff spots, while the Lynx are trying to strengthen their grip on the number one seed in the WNBA standings.
For the first time in the regular season, the Fever and Lynx faced each other on Friday in Indianapolis. Kalya McBride led the way for Minnesota, finishing with 29 points, while Jessica Shepard dropped a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Fans can watch the Fever-Lynx game on local channels WTHR Channel 13 in Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - North in Minnesota. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Fever (+525) vs. Lynx (-750)
Spread: Fever +12 (-110) vs. Lynx -12 (-110)
Total (O/U): Fever, Over 167.5 (-111), Lynx, Under 167.5 (-111)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview
The Fever have been ravaged by injuries this season, with Caitlin Clark set to miss her 15th straight game due to a groin injury. They have also lost Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries. They added Aerial Powers to bolster their roster.
On the other hand, the Lynx might get back Napheesa Collier, who has missed the last seven games with a sprained ankle. Collier is still the favorite to win the WNBA MVP, but she'll likely be on a minutes restriction.
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups
Fever
G - Odyssey Sims | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston
Lynx
G - Courtney Williams | G - Kayla McBride | F - Alanna Smith | F - Bridget Carleton | C - Napheesa Collier
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips
Kelsey Mitchell has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. Mitchell is favored to go UNDER (-125) despite scoring at least 21 points in four of her last five games. Bet on her to go OVER (-104) against the Lynx.
Kayla McBride is favored to go UNDER (-132) 15.5 points against the Fever via FanDuel. McBride has gone OVER (+102) 15.5 points just once in her last three games. Take the risk and bet on her to score at least 16 points on Sunday.
The Lynx are the heavy favorites to beat the Fever on Sunday in Minneapolis. The last time the two teams played at the Target Center, Indiana shocked the Lynx to win the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. However, the prediction for this game is a win for Minnesota.