  • Aliyah Boston joins Sarah Strong's mom and US soccer legends on Advisory Board of NWSL's Boston Legacy

Aliyah Boston joins Sarah Strong's mom and US soccer legends on Advisory Board of NWSL's Boston Legacy

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:16 GMT
Aliyah Boston and Sarah Strong
Aliyah Boston and Sarah Strong's mom join other sports legends on NWSL's Boston Legacy's Advisory Board [Picture Credit: Getty]

Last month, Aliyah Boston made a big business move. She bought a stake in Boston Legacy FC in the National Women's Soccer League. Just over a month later, the Indiana Fever star has taken another role in the NWSL's newest team.

On Wednesday, the soccer club announced the establishment of the Athlete Advisory Board for the team. In its press release, the team announced the elite names filling the crucial roster for the board.

The Boston Legacy FC's Athlete Advisory Board roster comprises WNBA All-Star Boston and a former WNBA star, UConn Huskies' forward, Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaster. She is also the acting Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth of the Boston Celtics. Former Boston Breakers FC legend Kristine Lilly and World Cup champion and Olympian Sam Mewis are also set to join the Athlete Advisory Board.

The club's decision to put a list of elite names for the advisory roster was to ensure that the club remained "aligned with the experiences and needs of athletes." Excited about her new additional role in the soccer club, Aliyah Boston also released her statement:

"Boston Legacy is more than just a football club—it's about community, pride, and creating something lasting for the city. I believe in what this club stands for and I want to be part of the foundation that guides its future."
In July, Aliyah Boston announced that she had bought a stake in the club, which is set to start its season next year. She is part of an ownership group that has women as its primary investors. Shortly after the announcement, the Fever played at TD Garden against the Connecticut Sun.

Aliyah Boston bought a stake in Boston Legacy as first significant business move

In her first big business move, Aliyah Boston bought a stake in Boston Legacy FC for an undisclosed amount. Just a day after the announcement, the Fever team played the Sun at the TD Garden on July 15.

In her released statement, the Fever star said that she was excited for the opportunity to help women's sports in a city that raised her.

"I'm proud to join the ownership group of the Boston Legacy," the Fever star said in her statement. "This city helped raise me, and the support I felt here shaped so much of who I am. I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to invest into a franchise that's building something special for its players, for the city, and for women's sports as a whole."
The Boston Legacy FC is led by Jennifer Epstein, the Controlling Manager of the club. Other primary investors include Aly Raisman, an Olympian and a three-time gold medalist, and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks. Former Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ wife, Tracy Stevens, is also a minority investor in the NWSL’s expansion team.

Edited by Jeet Pukhrambam
