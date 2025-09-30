  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott rocks head-to-toe look as he teases major update

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott rocks head-to-toe look as he teases major update

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:32 GMT
Aliyah Boston
Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott gave a major music career update [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@4_realtv]

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, is still a college basketball athlete. However, his love for music ranks higher than his love for the game. While his girlfriend is dominating the WNBA, Minott's social media page is overwhelmed by the footsteps of his musical journey.

Ad

On Monday, the Portland State Vikings reserve posted a new update on his Instagram page. Minnot posted two pictures of himself in all-black glittery attire and styling it with a matching pair of glasses.

In the second slide of the post, he also posted a snippet of his new music that was released under his Visionary Sounds. The boyfriend of the Indiana Fever forward, who goes by his stage name TELLAVISIoN, captioned the post with one word.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"TELLAVISIoN 👁️ #VISIONARYSOUNDS," he wrote.
Ad

Previously, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend released a song titled "YCPM" under his name. This year alone, he has posted updates about several projects under his production.

Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott both played for USC, where they met for the first time. When Boston was drafted by the Indiana Fever, Minott transferred to the Portland Vikings. In his senior year, Minott is currently playing as a reserve.

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott opens up about his love for creating music

While Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, gives his all on the basketball court, he is never tired of giving as much dedication to creating music. Earlier this year, he spoke to his school's YouTube channel about his love for making music.

Ad
"I like to think about it as two sides of the same person," he said. "'Cause some of the music I make is very aggressive, and it's very like abrasive, and it's hard. And I want people to be like, 'Oh, this is fiery, this is something that hits.'

Minott revealed that his music career began when he started playing musical instruments for church when he was 11 years old.

Ad
"I started off in church. I used to play piano, I used to play the drums, bass guitar for church service. Around that time, I was like, probably like 11, I'd say."

For Minott, music always held a bigger place in his life than basketball, which also resulted in him missing the game.

"I was more interested in music than I was with basketball," Minott said, "and I would skip practice just to go be with my band. And like play the trumpet and play the drums and just jam out."
Ad
youtube-cover

Still a college athlete, Minott is a ferocious dunker and an excellent defender. But it seems like he wants to channel his energy towards music and is hoping for a big career break.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications