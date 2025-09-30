Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott rocks head-to-toe look as he teases major update

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, is still a college basketball athlete. However, his love for music ranks higher than his love for the game. While his girlfriend is dominating the WNBA, Minott's social media page is overwhelmed by the footsteps of his musical journey.On Monday, the Portland State Vikings reserve posted a new update on his Instagram page. Minnot posted two pictures of himself in all-black glittery attire and styling it with a matching pair of glasses.In the second slide of the post, he also posted a snippet of his new music that was released under his Visionary Sounds. The boyfriend of the Indiana Fever forward, who goes by his stage name TELLAVISIoN, captioned the post with one word. &quot;TELLAVISIoN 👁️ #VISIONARYSOUNDS,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPreviously, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend released a song titled &quot;YCPM&quot; under his name. This year alone, he has posted updates about several projects under his production.Aliyah Boston and Tre-Vaughn Minott both played for USC, where they met for the first time. When Boston was drafted by the Indiana Fever, Minott transferred to the Portland Vikings. In his senior year, Minott is currently playing as a reserve. Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott opens up about his love for creating musicWhile Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, gives his all on the basketball court, he is never tired of giving as much dedication to creating music. Earlier this year, he spoke to his school's YouTube channel about his love for making music. &quot;I like to think about it as two sides of the same person,&quot; he said. &quot;'Cause some of the music I make is very aggressive, and it's very like abrasive, and it's hard. And I want people to be like, 'Oh, this is fiery, this is something that hits.'Minott revealed that his music career began when he started playing musical instruments for church when he was 11 years old. &quot;I started off in church. I used to play piano, I used to play the drums, bass guitar for church service. Around that time, I was like, probably like 11, I'd say.&quot;For Minott, music always held a bigger place in his life than basketball, which also resulted in him missing the game. &quot;I was more interested in music than I was with basketball,&quot; Minott said, &quot;and I would skip practice just to go be with my band. And like play the trumpet and play the drums and just jam out.&quot;Still a college athlete, Minott is a ferocious dunker and an excellent defender. But it seems like he wants to channel his energy towards music and is hoping for a big career break.