"Bankrupt her with a fifty dollar fine" - WNBA fans clamor at Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded to flagrant foul

WNBA fans responded on social media after the league on Sunday upgraded Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever's 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday to a flagrant-1 violation. Carter was assessed a common foul during the game.

After Chicago's Carter exchanged words with the No. 1 pick in the draft, she scored a layup but then didn't go back to her team’s defensive end. Instead, she walked over to Indiana's Clark while shouting further words, and rammed into the 22-year-old, knocking her down.

However, some fans want Carter to be fined, which she hasn't been.

One fan joked about WNBA salaries:

“Bankrupt her with a fifty dollar fine.”

Another claimed that most fans had not even heard about Chennedy Carter before the incident.

Another said that Carter is effectively escaping without any action:

"So……nothing happens to her then? Unacceptable."

A range of other users responded with disdain, with one criticizing the officials:

"I feel like it should be addressed with the officiating team that failed to even review it. Officiating has been a huge issue."

Another followed suit by again mocking WNBA salaries:

"What would the fine have been? $30?"

One fan suggested that the infraction should lead to a suspension:

"This should absolutely be a suspension, but the league won't even upgrade it to a Flagrant 2 which would have resulted in an ejection. The league is sending a message that you can hit Clark in the back during a dead-ball situation and not even worry about being ejected."

Caitlin Clark was unmoved with physicality shown by Chicago Sky

Angel Reese was accused of seemingly celebrating the push and foul as she pumped her fists on the sidelines when the incident took place. Meanwhile, Clark finished with 11 points, six assists and eight rebounds as the game ended 71-70 in the Fever’s favor.

The win was only the second of the season for Indiana (2-8). Regardless, Clark did not point fingers after the game:

“I wasn’t expecting it. It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Clark has had a mixed start to her WNBA career, but she's shown her potential and ability.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play," Clark said. "But, you know, I’ve gotta play through it. That’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”