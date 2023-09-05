Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever prediction & game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

The 15-22 Chicago Sky will face the 12-25 Indiana Fever on September 5 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, Indianapolis. The game will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

Both teams have struggled throughout this regular season based on their records but have remained headstrong in their competitive nature.

For the Sky, they have won three out of their last five games after a grueling five-game losing streak. They will be heading into this matchup fresh off their most recent 86-69 loss to the New York Liberty. This season, they have been averaging 80.5 points, 33.2 rebounds and 20.0 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Fever have won four out of their last five games after a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a 97-84 overtime win against the Dallas Wings, and are averaging 81.8 ppg, 34.2 rpg and 18.4 apg this season.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Odds & prediction

The Fever are expected to win after a close battle, by a score of around 84-81.

Here are the odds of the matchup according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Spread: Sky -1.5 (-102), Fever +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Sky -114, Fever -106

Total (-110): Sky (Over 162.5), Fever (Under 162.5)

Chicago Sky roster

Morgan Bertsch

Kahleah Copper

Dana Evans

Rebekah Gardner

Isabelle Harrison

Ruthy Hebard

Sika Kone

Marina Mabrey

Robyn Parks

Alanna Smith

Taylor Soule

Elizabeth Williams

Courtney Williams

Indiana Fever roster

Grace Berger

Aliyah Boston

Maya Caldwell

Emma Cannon

Lexie Hull

Kelsey Mitchell

Victaria Saxton

NaLyssa Smith

Victoria Vivians

Kristy Wallace

Erica Wheeler

Amanda Zahui b.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Players to Watch

Chicago Sky

For the Sky, Kahleah Cooper leads them in scoring, averaging 18.5 points per game (44.4% shooting, including 38.2% from 3-point range). Following next to Cooper in scoring is Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 14.8 ppg (41.0% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range).

Indiana Fever

One of the most exciting young WNBA players to watch right now is Aliyah Boston. She was selected first overall in the 2023 WNBA draft. She is averaging 14.8 ppg (58.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range).

Additionally, Kelsey Mitchell is the team's leading scorer as she is averaging 18.4 ppg (44.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range). NaLyssa Smith, the team's second-leading scorer, is averaging 15.5 ppg (48.1% shooting, including 26.2% from 3-point range.

