  • Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky Aces prediction & game preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky Aces prediction & game preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 29, 2023 11:01 GMT
Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks
The Chicago Sky will face the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29

The Los Angeles Sparks' win streak has come to an end, but that shouldn't derail them from continuing their climb up the Western Conference. On Tuesday, August 29, Los Angeles will face the Chicago Sky, who sit fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Sky won 14 of 35 games this season, but have struggled when playing in front of their own fans, winning only half of their contests at home. Meanwhile, the Sparks have won 15 of 34 contests and have been reliable both on the road and at home.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Chicago Sky secured a 10-point victory, walking out of the contest with a scoreline of 86-78. That contest came on July 1.

Since then, the Los Angeles Sparks have shown vast improvement in their game, which is likely due to their roster finally having a spell of good health.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky Aces prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks' recent form should be enough for them to be considered marginal favorites over the Chicago Sky entering Tuesday's game. Had the Los Angeles roster not been overrun with injury issues all season, they would likely have been seen as one of the better teams in the WNBA.

However, the Chicago Sky are a resilient team that often pushes their opponents to the max. Both teams have a similar record over their 30+ games, so neither will feel like they have a significant advantage.

As such, we're likely to see a physical game played at pace as each team tries to outwork the other.

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com arena and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Azura Stevens, Nneka Ogqumike, and Jordin Canada are the Los Angeles Sparks' three dynamic scorers. All three of the Sparks' best players are capable of scoring deep into double-digits while racking up the box score in both points and assists.

Both Dearica Hambry and Lexie Brown will also be expected to make a big impact in the upcoming games against the Chicago Sky.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams, and Alanna Smith are usually the featured members of the offense. While Marina Mabrey can provide secondary scoring and playmaking.

Smith's rebounding will also be key to how Chicago looks to approach and control the game.

