Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky Aces prediction & game preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks' win streak has come to an end, but that shouldn't derail them from continuing their climb up the Western Conference. On Tuesday, August 29, Los Angeles will face the Chicago Sky, who sit fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Sky won 14 of 35 games this season, but have struggled when playing in front of their own fans, winning only half of their contests at home. Meanwhile, the Sparks have won 15 of 34 contests and have been reliable both on the road and at home.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Chicago Sky secured a 10-point victory, walking out of the contest with a scoreline of 86-78. That contest came on July 1.

Since then, the Los Angeles Sparks have shown vast improvement in their game, which is likely due to their roster finally having a spell of good health.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky Aces prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks' recent form should be enough for them to be considered marginal favorites over the Chicago Sky entering Tuesday's game. Had the Los Angeles roster not been overrun with injury issues all season, they would likely have been seen as one of the better teams in the WNBA.

However, the Chicago Sky are a resilient team that often pushes their opponents to the max. Both teams have a similar record over their 30+ games, so neither will feel like they have a significant advantage.

As such, we're likely to see a physical game played at pace as each team tries to outwork the other.

Los Angeles Sparks roster

Chicago Sky roster

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com arena and is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Azura Stevens, Nneka Ogqumike, and Jordin Canada are the Los Angeles Sparks' three dynamic scorers. All three of the Sparks' best players are capable of scoring deep into double-digits while racking up the box score in both points and assists.

Both Dearica Hambry and Lexie Brown will also be expected to make a big impact in the upcoming games against the Chicago Sky.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams, and Alanna Smith are usually the featured members of the offense. While Marina Mabrey can provide secondary scoring and playmaking.

Smith's rebounding will also be key to how Chicago looks to approach and control the game.

