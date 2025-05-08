Caitlin Clark Foundation and Hy-Vee donated a large amount to Feeding America at the Food Bank of Iowa. Per Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network (IARN), the foundation donated $300,802.85 to help provide three million meals to families struggling with food insecurity.

The Indiana Fever star wasn't there to donate but was instead represented by her brother Blake Clark. The WNBA star's elder brother said that the foundation's mission was to uplift youth in various fields, and the donation was in accordance with that mission.

"Our mission is to uplift and inspire youth to education, nutrition and sports," Blake said. "We want to provide them opportunities in sports and education of the best they can be. It's hard to show up and be your best self when you are hungry, right, and all you can think about is where your next meal is gonna be."

"We understand and we understood since the inception of the foundation that nutrition is always needed to be a pillar...helps kids chase big dreams that they do have, in sports and in the classroom and it helps them soak up all the knowledge, they are learning all the lessons in sports."

Per IARN, the donation was made possible by Hy-Vee's special campaign in its stores nationwide. Caitlin Clark signed a NIL deal with Hy-Vee in 2021. When Hy-Vee released Clark's cereal in April, it quickly sold out. All the money from the sale went to Clark's foundation.

Rachel DeMita predicts the end of Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese's "fabricated" rivalry

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry was one of the biggest-selling topics in the WNBA last season. While the fans treated the rivalry like any other, the basketball pundits refused to consider it, citing the difference in their playing positions.

Despite what basketball analysts said, the rivalry between the two stars could sell tickets in a big way and saw a record viewership. The game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on June 16 recorded 2.25 million views on CBS.

However, TV host Rachel DeMita is predicting the death of the rivalry between the two stars. She added that both stars are on their own to write their own story now.

"I also predict that the Angel Reese Caitlin Clark rivalry is going to be dead on arrival," DeMita said. "I think that rivalry is actually done. I think it's already done. Never truly made sense. It was fabricated from college. They don't play the same position. They've never once guarded one another. I think now at this point, they are both becoming their own." (Timestamp 5:39)

It's understandable why, for DeMita and others, the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese isn't a rivalry, given they play for two different positions and their playing styles are also different as night and day.

However, it's reductive, especially from the fans's point of view. Clark and Reese are two stars of their teams and control a big fan base. Moreover, the narratives around Reese and Clark, by their fans and how their rivalry has been documented from college, are too big to go away that easily.

