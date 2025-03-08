Caitlin Clark drops 5-word gratitude for Fever's photographer capturing special Iowa memories

Caitlin Clark was in attendance for the game between her college team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. Although the Hawkeyes were defeated 60-59 in the closely contested game, Clark seemed happy with her former team's fight.

After the game, sports photographer Bri Lewerke, who has covered Clark for a long time, posted a series of pictures of the Indiana Fever star from the game.

The pictures showed Caitlin Clark cheering the Hawkeyes and sitting courtside with her mother. While Clark's mom, Anne Clark, wore a white pullover and sky-blue jeans for the outing, Caitlin looked stunning in an off-white pair of cargo pants and a black T-shirt. She also wore custom-made Iowa Nike shoes.

Overwhelmed with the photography of Lewerke and how the WNBA photographer has truly captured her in pictures, Clark dropped a wholesome comment for Lewerke:

"You are my glorious queen," Clark wrote in the comments section.

Lewerke also replied to the Fever star with hearts emojis:

"@caitlinclark22 aww my girl 💕," Lewerke replied.

"Look at 'em guns": WNBA fans awed by Caitlin Clark's ripped biceps at the Iowa game

It seems like Caitlin Clark will enter the 2025 WNBA season with a completely different look. While the Fever star never looked out of shape on or off the basketball court, she seems to have already prepared to tackle the physicality of the WNBA.

In a series of pictures of Clark that Bri Lewerke posted on X (formerly Twitter), the photographer clicked a picture of the Fever star's hyped-up courtside during the game. The photo revealed the 2024 Rookie of the Year's ripped biceps.

Stunned by the transformation, one of the fans hilariously wrote that Clark might start shooting from the half-court with that strength.

"She's gonna be overthrowing some of those long passes and those logo 3s might be from past half-court now 🤣👀🙌," a fan wrote.

Some fans wrote that with that kind of strength, the opponents wouldn't be able to bully the Fever star.

"Her bully count for next season just dropped by 40%," another fan said.

"Oh shoots, the league is cooked!!," one fan tweeted.

One of the fans hilariously used Giannis Antetokounmpo's famous meme to react to the picture.

"Damn… nobody is pushing her next season lfg," a fan wrote.

Some fans hilariously wrote that her "guns" would make the opponents fear the WNBA star.

"Look at 'em guns. Next season is gonna be scary, but not for us," the fan wrote.

"Welcome to the Caitlin Clark Gun Show!," the fan quipped.

One of the fans hilariously said that Clark was preparing for Wrestle Mania.

"Be honest. She training for wrestle mania right?" the fan hilariously asked.

Caitlin Clark has previously admitted that the WNBA was much more physical than college basketball. With a new look, it would be interesting to see how she handles the physicality of the league in the 2025 season.

