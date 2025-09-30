  • home icon
"Cathy Engelbert is destroying this league" - WNBA fans explode as Stephanie White, Becky Hammon & Cheryl Reeve fined $17,000 for blasting refs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 30, 2025 01:43 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to league finining Stephanie White, Becky Hammon & Cheryl Reeve for refs criticism [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans were stunned by the WNBA's fining three coaches, including Stephanie White, on Monday. According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was fined $15K for her comments on the game officials.

Philippou reported that Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White were also fined $1K by the league. Both were fined by the league for publicly criticizing the officials after the game, as perceived by the league.

The WNBA fans didn't seem to be happy with the news. Reacting to the report, one of the fans trolled the league and compared it to a TV show.

"When will someone steand up a take control of this league? Is it run by a board ? Does the NBA have any say so ? I mean it truly is run like an episode of mean girls."
A fan slammed WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for protecting the referees and refusing to fix the real problem.

"Cathy will do whatever she can to protect the shitty refs, but turns a blind eye to what's happening to the players."
A fan blamed Engelbert for "destroying" the WNBA.

"Yea that CBA deal isn't going through any time soon. Cathy is destroying this league."
One of the fans was surprised by the fine amount slapped on the Lynx coach.

"15K is an astronomical number for the WNBA, even in the NBA, the fine for criticizing referees is only 25K."
A fan slammed Engelbert and demanded she be removed from the position.

"Can we fire the Commissioner? She’s a complete joke and can’t get out of her own way."
A fan supported the coaches and expressed their solidarity with them for speaking up.

"WNBA is full of weak bishes in suits and dresses. If multiple coaches are thinking the same, I'm guessing they're not wrong."
Meanwhile, one of the fans was willing to contribute to Cheryl Reeve's fine amount.

"Cheryl, where do I enter my contribution to this fine. Hella ridiculous fine for speaking the truth."
Stephanie White responds to $1K fine after showing support for Cheryl Reeve

Before Game 4 between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces, Stephanie White came in support of Cheryl Reeve. She said that the suspended Minnesota Lynx coach had "made a lot of valid points," and pushed for accountability.

She was later fined $1K. On Monday, White was once again asked about how officiating had been for her so far. She was careful about answering the question.

Look, I already got fined for supporting Cheryl, which I think is crazy," White said.
"There's nothing we want more than just consistency," she added. "That's what I would say," she added.

Stephanie White's Fever will face the Aces in decisive Game 5 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

