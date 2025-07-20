"Come on coach" - Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery, Tyrese Haliburton's GF & others gush over Fever star's WNBA All-Star weekend recap post

It was a great fun All-Star Weekend for Caitlin Clark after a tough stretch in the regular season. Although the Indiana Fever star could not participate in the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game, she was very much involved during the weekend.After a memorable few days in Indianapolis, Clark finally made a series of posts on her social media. She dropped a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday featuring highlight moments from the weekend.The first two slides featured Clark acknowledging the cheer from the crowd when she was being introduced before the All-Star Game. In the next slide, she posted a picture with her Fever All-Star teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.She also posted the picture of her Nike Kobe 5 Protro &quot;Indiana Fever&quot; shoe, dedicated to her team. Some of the subsequent photos featured Clark on the court with a big smile and sharing the podium with opposing All-Star captain Napheesa Collier.&quot;2x All-Star… unforgettable weekend 🫶🏻🙏🏻,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe posts received love from her teammates and people close to her, including her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull reacted with a series of heart-in-the-eyes emojis.&quot;😍😍😍&quot;Clark's All-Star teammate and Fever center, Aliyah Boston, dropped two comments, showering her star teammate with love.&quot;😍😍😍pretty girl,&quot; Boston commented.Fever center, Aliyah Boston, also reacted to the Fever trio picture featuring Clark, herself and Mitchell.&quot;My all star pookies🤩🤩,&quot; Boston wrote.WNBA photographer Bri Lewerke also commented on the post with a unique name for the Fever star.&quot;captain cait ☺️,&quot; Lewerke commented.Clark couldn't play in the All-Star Game, but she was invested in coaching her team during the game.Comments on Caitlin Clark's postClark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, posted a candid comment alluding to Clark's coaching gig at the game.&quot;Come on Coach!!!!!&quot; McCaffery wrote.Indiana Pacers star Jade Jones also expressed the same view.&quot;add coach to her resume !!!!&quot; Jones wrote.The Indiana Fever star's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, Jada Gyamfi, showed love to her former teammate.&quot;Honeyyyy,&quot; she wrote.Comments on the postCaitlin Clark makes a bold statement about 2025 All-Star WeekendCaitlin Clark is perhaps the most loved athlete in Indianapolis, and it was apparent during the All-Star Game, when thousands of fans cheered her when she stood on the stage. The All-Star Weekend was a massive success, keeping the fans engaged.After the big event, Clark gave props to the Indiana Fever team and the city for an unforgettable time.&quot;Incredible weekend in Indy!!&quot; Clark tweeted on X on Sunday. &quot;Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way. Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special ❤️.&quot;The Indiana Fever might play a few more games without Caitlin Clark. She re-aggravated her groin injury on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.