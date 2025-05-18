Dave Portnoy's massive $350,000 bet payout on Caitlin Clark’s triple-double wager dwarfs top WNBA players' salaries

Caitlin Clark had a historic game in the season-opener against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, recording her third career triple-double in the blowout win. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy profited the most from the Fever star's performance.

Ad

After the game, Portnoy posted his win from the bet he placed on Clark's triple-double outing. He bet $25,000 and made $350,000.

Michael Ginnitti, the co-founder of Spotrac, shared Portnoy's post on X to compare his winnings to the salary of the players. Ginnitti highlighted that he won more money in a bet than any WNBA player would earn in a year.

"The Barstool prez cashed more off of Caitlin Clark’s triple double yesterday than any WNBA player will earn on the court in 2025 ($249,244 max salary)," Ginnitti tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pay gap between WNBA and NBA players has been a big debate, especially in the last few years. While it is understandable that the WNBA generates less revenue than the NBA, the massive gap continues to raise eyebrows.

According to Statista, in 2024-25, the average annual salary of an NBA player is more than 100 times what their WNBA counterparts earn in a season.

Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy slams WNBA for poor management

While Dave Portnoy made the most from Caitlin Clark's historic triple-double, he didn't have the best time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena. The Barstool Sports founder was in attendance for the season-opener game between the Sky and the Fever, and he showed up as the biggest Clark fan.

Ad

From top to bottom, Portnoy was dressed in her Indiana jersey. He was in good spirits until he went to the food lounge. Portnoy called out the WNBA "cheapskates" for the setup before he picked up one of the signature pizzas.

"Wild setup," Portnoy said. "The only NBA stadium I've been in where the food, the drinks — everything is separate. WNBA, you've got to stop being cheapskates. When you're in floor seats, it's all-inclusive. Not a wristband for chips, a different wristband for food. A different wristband for this. Disgusting."

Ad

After tasting the pizza, Portnoy rated it 2.2 and called it "trash."

Clark was electric Fever's blowout win. She had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More