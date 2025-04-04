Fever's Lexie Hull gushes with 4-word reaction on NCAA trophy’s charm ahead of Final Four showdown

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull is ready for the Final Four showdown between the top schools to secure their place in the NCAA Tournament title game. Although Hulls' Stanford failed to make the cut in the Final Four, she was still excited for the hyped-up face-off between elite teams.

The Fever star took to her social media to express her excitement for the games on Friday. She posted a picture of the NCAA trophy on her Instagram story in front of the Final Four banner. Hull also captioned the post with a four-word reaction:

"She looks so pretty 🥹," Hull wrote.

Lexie Hull's IG post [Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]

On Friday, the Texas women’s team will face South Carolina, both with similar records, for the championship game. In the other Final Four matchup, Paige Bueckers and UConn will face UCLA. The winner of both contests will face each other in the title game on Sunday.

Lexie Hull is herself a national champion. She and her Stanford team won the NCAA title in 2021. During the same season, she was a teammate of LA Sparks star Cameron Brink. Hull was selected sixth by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft.

Lexie Hull talks about changing WNBA experience with Caitlin Clark's arrival in Indiana

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Indiana Fever won six games each. The team hit rock bottom the same year Lexie Hull arrived, in 2022. The Fever ended up winning five games, the worst record for the second time in three years.

In 2023, when the Fever drafted Aliyah Boston at No. 1, their record increased to 13-27. However, they were nowhere near being a playoff team. Enter Caitlin Clark in 2024, and the Fever better their record to 20-20, the sixth-best in the league.

However, even better was the skyrocketed stardom of the Fever players. In conversation with Hull on Monday, Northview Church's Pastor CJ asked the Fever star how her experience with the league had changed since Clark's arrival.

"First year, my rookie year, we won five games lost more games than I'd have in my entire life," Lexie Hull said (Timestamp: 3:50). "So then you you add in being alone with losses it was really challenging playing in multiple places had two different head coaches that whole year was just like what am I doing like this is this is not that fun.

"Now to last year just the growth of it is insane and I wouldn't have expected. It's so like it's so awesome because it's been such a journey and to play in sold out arenas across the country to see people with my number on their chest. I mean it's just surreal so I'm just really grateful for the opportunity."

The Fever made several moves this offseason, acquiring big players like DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard. With new coach Stephanie White leading the squad, the title seems to be their ultimate goal.

