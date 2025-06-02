"Get Chennedy Carter in the roster list" - Fever fans drop wishlist of replacements under hardship signing amid Caitlin Clark’s absence

Indiana Fever fans went into recruitment mode after learning about the team's latest plan to add players under the emergency hardship contract. The team is down three players, which makes them eligible to sign players to fill the roster before the players return.
Caitlin Clark would be out for at least another week with a quad injury. The team suffered another big setback when Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson both suffered injuries in a defeat to the Connecticut Sun on May 29. The roster is out of guards and the team would be looking to add guards for upcoming games.
Even before the Indiana front office could make a decision, fans jumped in with their wishlist. Some of the fans wrote a long note urging the team to sign Chennedy Carter.
"I am truly NOT worry about this team. This is Team bonding and building just like last year but this year will be shorter in Losing streak. Keep it solid in the Locker Room then things are going to be just FINE. WE can do it. Get Chennedy Carter in the roster list please."
A fan suggested a former LA Sparks guard.
"Aari McDonald is perfect."
A fan suggested the free agent rookie Deja Kelly, who made some noise during the preseason.
"Why is nobody mentioning Deja Kelly?"
A fan suggested former Atlanta Dream player Aerial Powers as the potential addition.
"Ariel Powers would be a great addition to the team. ...."
Another fan suggested former Duquesne Dukes' Megan McConnell, who is still for a roster spot in the league.
"If not Chennedy, I bet Megan McConnell would be a nice fit as a backup guard for the Fever."
One fan suggested one of Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammates for the roster.
"Sydney Affolter would be great. She knows Clark program and she tough."
Fever coach Stephanie White provides update on Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson injury
The Fever team were expected to be in title contention this season. However, things are looking bleak early in the season after the team was hit with a series of big injuries.
While speaking to reporters during practice on Sunday, Fever coach Stephanie White came with some encouraging news. She said that both Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham had gone through MRIs and they were day-to-day to return.
"I think we got good news from both of their MRIs, you know as good a news you can get," White told reporters. "So right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We are looking forward to returning them, returning at some point sooner rather than later."
White also added that the Indiana Fever team was looking at options to add players through hardship.