“The city is different y’all”: Sophie Cunningham can’t hide her feelings as Caitlin Clark and Co. pull up courtside to rep for Pacers in historic win

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:25 GMT
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham reacted to Caitlin Clark and other Fever players showing up for the Pacers-Knicks Game 6 [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Pacers, watched on by Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates, booked their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. The city got behind the Pacers to cheer them when they faced the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

A post published by espnw featured Clark sitting courtside with her Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston. Two videos showed the reigning Rookie of the Year celebrating Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

"We love to see it 🤩," the post read.
Sophie Cunningham, who wasn't present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cheered the team online.

"This city is different yall 👏👏👏," she wrote.
Clark also celebrated the Pacers' win over the Knicks.

"PACERSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).
The last time Indiana was in the NBA Finals, Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose were on the roster. They entered the championship series as underdogs and so will they this time as well.

Pascal Siakam was named the Western Conference finals MVP. In six games, he averaged 24.8 points on 52.4% shooting. In 16 playoff games this season, Siakam has averaged 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Eastern Conference champions will face title favorites OKC Thunder. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the Pacers, given how resilient they have been throughout the playoffs. Moreover, unlike Indiana, the Thunder don't have too many elite scorers.

Caitlin Clark roasts Knicks after Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's 3-pointer

Caitlin Clark didn't hold back her emotions watching the Indiana Fever send Jalen Brunson and the Knicks home in a Game 3 win. A video of the Indiana Fever star trolling the Knicks went viral on the internet.

When Haliburton hit a 3-point shot, Clark rose from her seat and hit Jalen Brunson's 3-point celebration, covering her face with three fingers out.

The mutual respect between the Indiana Fever and Pacers players has been on display since last season. During her rookie year, Haliburton and Co. were seen at Fever games multiple times. When the Fever opened their 2025 season against the Sky, their NBA counterparts cheered in the suit.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have developed a very strong friendship in the last two years. The NBA star has been seen sitting courtside with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, during Fever games.

