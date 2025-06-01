“The city is different y’all”: Sophie Cunningham can’t hide her feelings as Caitlin Clark and Co. pull up courtside to rep for Pacers in historic win

The Indiana Pacers, watched on by Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates, booked their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. The city got behind the Pacers to cheer them when they faced the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

Ad

A post published by espnw featured Clark sitting courtside with her Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston. Two videos showed the reigning Rookie of the Year celebrating Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

"We love to see it 🤩," the post read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sophie Cunningham, who wasn't present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cheered the team online.

"This city is different yall 👏👏👏," she wrote.

Sophie Cunningham's comment

Clark also celebrated the Pacers' win over the Knicks.

"PACERSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Indiana was in the NBA Finals, Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose were on the roster. They entered the championship series as underdogs and so will they this time as well.

Pascal Siakam was named the Western Conference finals MVP. In six games, he averaged 24.8 points on 52.4% shooting. In 16 playoff games this season, Siakam has averaged 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Eastern Conference champions will face title favorites OKC Thunder. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the Pacers, given how resilient they have been throughout the playoffs. Moreover, unlike Indiana, the Thunder don't have too many elite scorers.

Ad

Caitlin Clark roasts Knicks after Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's 3-pointer

Caitlin Clark didn't hold back her emotions watching the Indiana Fever send Jalen Brunson and the Knicks home in a Game 3 win. A video of the Indiana Fever star trolling the Knicks went viral on the internet.

When Haliburton hit a 3-point shot, Clark rose from her seat and hit Jalen Brunson's 3-point celebration, covering her face with three fingers out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mutual respect between the Indiana Fever and Pacers players has been on display since last season. During her rookie year, Haliburton and Co. were seen at Fever games multiple times. When the Fever opened their 2025 season against the Sky, their NBA counterparts cheered in the suit.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have developed a very strong friendship in the last two years. The NBA star has been seen sitting courtside with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, during Fever games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More