"I failed the team" - Josh Hart makes blunt admission about his shortcomings in ECF loss 

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart made a blunt admission after the Indiana Pacers eliminated his team from the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks rallied in Game 5 and got a much-needed win, bringing the series to 3-2. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the very next game and were consequently eliminated from the playoffs.
Speaking after the game, Josh Hart made a blunt admission and took the blame for this loss. Hart explained that he felt like he wasn’t up to the mark against the Pacers:
“I failed the team. I didn't bring it how I should have, especially in this series. If I played better, it could've been a different situation."
Josh Hart admitted that if he had put on a better performance, the Knicks might’ve been the ones heading to the NBA Finals. Hart was stellar for New York for large parts of this season. He made 77 appearances, recording 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field, including 33.3% from 3.
Unfortunately, there was a sizeable drop-off in his production during the Eastern Conference Finals. In six games against the Pacers, he recorded 8.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
More so than his scoring, Hart was disappointed with his ball handling and was not happy about the turnovers he committed. However, this loss isn’t just Josh Hart’s burden to bear, as the Knicks underperformed as a team.
Game 6 of the ECF was a nightmare for Josh Hart
Hart could’ve avoided a lot of criticism if he had done well in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, he put up his worst performance in this series during Saturday’s game. He finished with four points, six rebounds and 1 assist on 1-for-6 shooting.
Hart joined Mitchell Robinson as the only Knicks to play more than 20 minutes without reaching double digits in scoring. Robinson’s case is easy to forgive since he went 4-for-5 from the field and didn’t have many opportunities to be part of the offense.
On the other hand, Hart will likely have to face a storm of angry fans on social media as his shooting splits in New York’s most important game of the season left much to be desired.
