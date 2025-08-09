"I would be in tears" - Caitlin Clark recalls bawling her eyes out after losing competitive contest against her male cousins

Caitlin Clark is one of the fiercest competitors in sports, and was being molded into a fighter from a very young age. While the Indiana Fever star has been out of action for most of her sophomore season, she has opened up a lot about her life on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast.

Ad

Clark appeared in the latest episode of the podcast on Thursday. When Bird asked the Fever star about the impact of her large family on her career, Clark said that she grew up with her brothers and a lot of cousins, and she had to compete against them from a very early age.

"I grew up with an older brother and a younger brother, and I had a big Italian family," Clark said. "So, I had a lot of cousins, and all the boy cousins were my age, and all the girl cousins were like older. [Timestamp: 13:00]

Ad

Trending

"So I always was stuck with all the boy cousins, and at family holidays like we would always be playing games. We were always out in the front driveway shooting hoops, even like Easter egg hunts on, you know, Easter, like somehow like I would always end up like with the least amount of eggs, and like I would be crying."

Ad

Ad

The former Iowa star added that she used to cry in front of her mother about it:

"I would be in tears and I would like go crying to my mom and my mom would always be like I'm not helping you. Like you got to figure out a way like to hold your own."

Caitlin Clark grew up in an athletic family. From her parents to her siblings, sports have always been a common connection. Clark's father, Brent, was a college athlete who played football and basketball at Iowa's Simpson College. While Clark's maternal grandfather is a former high school football coach.

Ad

Caitlin Clark hilariously talks about her siblings lying about being able to guard her

Caitlin Clark has two brothers, Blake and Colin, who are also student athletes. Blake, the eldest of the siblings, played football at Iowa State. On the other hand, Colin, the youngest sibling, was a tremendous athlete in high school, both in track and field and basketball.

Ad

However, anytime brothers have been asked about their chances against their sisters, they refuse to admit their losses.

"So, um, and both my brothers play basketball in high school," Clark said. "People always ask them if they can beat me one-on-one and they always say yes, but they know deep down that that's not true." [Starts at 13:55]

Clark then hilariously went on about her brothers and said that neither was an offensive player in high school.

Ad

"It's actually hilarious because both my brothers did not have much offensive skill and they were like defensive stoppers," she added. "Like, they were picking up full core. Like, they loved defense. since they were aggressive. Used to. Yes. So, we were we were like opposite, but yeah, they like to think they can guard me, but they can't."

Caitlin Clark and her siblings grew up fighting with each other, but today, she said, they are her biggest fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More