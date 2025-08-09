"I would be in tears" - Caitlin Clark recalls bawling her eyes out after losing competitive contest against her male cousins

Caitlin Clark is one of the fiercest competitors in sports, and was being molded into a fighter from a very young age. While the Indiana Fever star has been out of action for most of her sophomore season, she has opened up a lot about her life on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast.
Clark appeared in the latest episode of the podcast on Thursday. When Bird asked the Fever star about the impact of her large family on her career, Clark said that she grew up with her brothers and a lot of cousins, and she had to compete against them from a very early age.
"I grew up with an older brother and a younger brother, and I had a big Italian family," Clark said. "So, I had a lot of cousins, and all the boy cousins were my age, and all the girl cousins were like older. [Timestamp: 13:00]
"So I always was stuck with all the boy cousins, and at family holidays like we would always be playing games. We were always out in the front driveway shooting hoops, even like Easter egg hunts on, you know, Easter, like somehow like I would always end up like with the least amount of eggs, and like I would be crying."
The former Iowa star added that she used to cry in front of her mother about it:
"I would be in tears and I would like go crying to my mom and my mom would always be like I'm not helping you. Like you got to figure out a way like to hold your own."
Caitlin Clark grew up in an athletic family. From her parents to her siblings, sports have always been a common connection. Clark's father, Brent, was a college athlete who played football and basketball at Iowa's Simpson College. While Clark's maternal grandfather is a former high school football coach.
Caitlin Clark hilariously talks about her siblings lying about being able to guard her
Caitlin Clark has two brothers, Blake and Colin, who are also student athletes. Blake, the eldest of the siblings, played football at Iowa State. On the other hand, Colin, the youngest sibling, was a tremendous athlete in high school, both in track and field and basketball.
However, anytime brothers have been asked about their chances against their sisters, they refuse to admit their losses.
"So, um, and both my brothers play basketball in high school," Clark said. "People always ask them if they can beat me one-on-one and they always say yes, but they know deep down that that's not true." [Starts at 13:55]
Clark then hilariously went on about her brothers and said that neither was an offensive player in high school.
"It's actually hilarious because both my brothers did not have much offensive skill and they were like defensive stoppers," she added. "Like, they were picking up full core. Like, they loved defense. since they were aggressive. Used to. Yes. So, we were we were like opposite, but yeah, they like to think they can guard me, but they can't."
Caitlin Clark and her siblings grew up fighting with each other, but today, she said, they are her biggest fans.