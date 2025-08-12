  • home icon
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest on Dallas Wings star's availability (Aug. 12)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:27 GMT
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Indiana Fever? (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings has endured a couple of minor injuries this month, missing one game last week. The Wings are back in action on Tuesday against the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But is Bueckers playing tonight versus the Caitlin Clark-less Fever?

According to the latest injury report, Bueckers has been listed as probable by the Wings due to a back injury. She returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the game against the New York Liberty on Aug. 8. She played 32 minutes versus the Washington Mystics, putting up 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The number one pick of the 2025 WNBA draft is expected to suit up in Indianapolis despite the back issue. She'll likely get re-evaluated before tipoff and could either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out. The Wings enter Tuesday's matchup on a five-game losing streak and as losers of eight of their last 10.

Paige Bueckers initially suffered a leg injury on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Fever, but she didn't miss the Dallas Wings' next game four days later. Bueckers dealt with a back injury, a pulled muscle on Aug. 5 versus the New York Liberty. She then missed their next game against the same team due to the back issue.

Speaking to reporters after suffering a back injury last Tuesday, Bueckers dismissed the severity of it and called herself day-to-day.

"I'm alright. I just got it checked out," Bueckers said, according to Sports Illustrated. "I think just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt it tighten, so just gotta get it worked out. ... It's day-to-day."

The UConn product returned without a hitch on Sunday and played 32 minutes. Her being on Tuesday's injury report was probably just for precaution since the Wings aren't fighting for a postseason spot this late in the season.

Paige Bueckers feeling good after return from one-game absence

Paige Bueckers feeling good after return from one-game absence. (Photo: IMAGN)

After scoring 17 points in her return from a back injury, Paige Bueckers told reporters that her back was feeling good. She called it "cold muscles," and it's about finding the right balance in her recovery.

"The back is feeling better," Bueckers said, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal. "It was just like cold muscles, so I've been resting, recovering, and getting lots of treatment. I'm feeling good."

If winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year is important for Bueckers, she might need to play the rest of the season. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics have legitimate shots of stealing the award, especially if their team makes the playoffs.

bell-icon Manage notifications