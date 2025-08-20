Jason Whitlock rips WNBA's lack of transparency on injuries following Sophie Cunningham update: "We can't know what type of knee injury?

The Indiana Fever has ruled Sophie Cunningham out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock ripped the WNBA for being vague about Cunningham's injury, as well as the status of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock reacted to the Fever's announcement regarding Cunningham's injury. He wasn't happy that the team hadn't specified the type of injury while also pointing to the uncertainty surrounding Clark's groin issue.

The Fever has not been clear about the superstar guard's return, with some fans questioning whether she'll come back this season or not. As for Reese, the Sky has also been vague about her back issue because there has been no official diagnosis released.

"Any theories on why the WNBA is so vague with injury information? We can't know what type of knee injury? No one knows why Angel Reese has been sitting. The Fever equally vague about Caitlin Clark injury. Women athletes just more private with injury stuff?" Whitlock tweeted.

Sophie Cunningham would later announce on her "Show Me Something" podcast with West Wilson that she was diagnosed with a torn MCL. Cunningham is set to undergo surgery this Friday, but she'll likely get cleared before the start of next season.

She'll be a free agent at the end of the season, but the Indiana Fever fanbase has fallen in love with her for being Caitlin Clark's enforcer. The CBA is set to expire at the end of October, so everything is up in the air at the moment unless the WNBA and the union agree on a new one.

Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from hate comments and criticism

Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from hate comments and criticism. (Photo: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham suffered her right knee injury in Sunday's game between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever. The Sun's Bria Hartley ran into Cunningham, falling on her right leg, which caused the injury. Hartley was caught by cameras smiling after the play, so fans naturally accused her of doing it on purpose.

However, Cunningham defended Hartley on her podcast and confirmed that they are cool with each other.

"I know Bria," Cunningham said. "I'm actually really good friends with Bria. ... I think there was no ill intent. It was a basketball play, I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time, she fell."

From 6:23 onward.

The Missouri product added that she called her mom to delete her tweet because she's close with Hartley. Cunningham and Hartley played two seasons together with the Phoenix Mercury from 2020 to 2021.

