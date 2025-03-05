"Now what y'all gonna say!": WNBA legend Lisa Leslie makes feelings known on LeBron James reaching mind-blowing career milestone

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie congratulated LeBron James on her Instagram story on Wednesday. This came after the LA Lakers star made NBA history with another milestone. On Tuesday, James scored his 50,000th point (regular season and playoffs combined) against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before the game started, James already had 49,999 points. On Sunday, the Lakers star finished with 17 points in a 108-102 victory over the LA Clippers. Many thought he would capture the scoring mark against their longtime city rival. However, he was one point away from it.

Against the Pelicans, James shot a 3-pointer early in the first quarter off a pass from his co-star Luka Doncic. With his shot, the four-time champion etched his name in the history books.

On social media, Leslie celebrated James' latest achievement.

"Now what y'all gonna say!" Leslie posted.

"@kingjames where your crown."

Lisa Leslie congratulated James on Instagram

James finished with 34 points on 10-for-18 shooting in a 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-9 forward also helped the team with eight rebounds and six assists.

The 21-time All-Star is the only player to reach 50,000 combined points. At 40 years old, James doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.

How many regular-season and playoff points does Lisa Leslie have?

Like LeBron James, Lisa Leslie is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players. She finished her WNBA career with two championships, three MVP awards and eight All-Star selections.

During her time, she was mostly known as a defender. She won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice and was part of the All-WNBA Defensive Team three times. However, Leslie was still able to satisfy the LA Sparks with the way she scored the basketball.

Leslie is 13th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 6,263 points throughout her storied career. However, that's just the regular season. In the playoffs, the Hall of Fame center scored 908 points and is eighth in the scoring list.

Combining both her record in the regular season and postseason, Leslie scored 7,171 points. She averaged 17.3 points on 47.0% shooting in 12 years as a professional basketball player.

Her highest scoring average was during the 2006 season when she averaged 20.0 points on 51.1% shooting. That was also the same season she won her second MVP award.

