Sabrina Ionescu sends birthday love to 4 YO niece as she is astounded by her growth: "Where has the time gone?"

The month of March brings a couple of important dates in Sabrina Ionescu's life off the court. On March 8, the New York Liberty star celebrates her niece's birthday and two days later she celebrates her wedding anniversary with her husband Hroniss Grasu.

Ad

On Saturday, the Liberty star posted a collage on her social media handle to celebrate her niece's fourth birthday. The collage on her Instagram story featured Ionescu holding her niece at various ages.

"My little princess is 4 😩 ❤️ where has the time gone? Auntie loves you 🫶," the WNBA star wrote in the caption.

[Picture Credit: IG/@sabrina_i]

The top photo shows Sabrina holding her niece while she was still a baby on top of a slide. Another photo has the two posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Ad

Trending

After winning her first WNBA title in 2024, Sabrina Ionescu joined the inaugural Unrivaled season as a replacement for Kelsey Plum. Ionescu's Phantom BC team is currently last in the Unrivaled standings with a 3-10 record. In nine games, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

However, she will reportedly miss the remainder of the season due to a prior commitment.

Sabrina Ionescu joins soccer club as investor and commercial advisor

Sabrina Ionescu has a reach when it comes to investing and making capital in the market. The success of her Nike signature shoe is a big testament to her influence in the sports market.

Ad

The New York Liberty star made another move to market her influence to support Bay FC, the second-year team in the National Women's Soccer League. She joined that soccer club as an investor and commercial advisor.

The news came just after it was announced that she would be leaving the Unrivaled for the rest of the season. In her statement, the Liberty star said that one of the reasons she wanted to invest in the team was because of her ties to the Bay Area.

Ad

"As someone with deep ties to the Bay Area, this opportunity holds even more significance, and I am truly honored to be a part of such a special endeavor to continue to grow women’s sports," Ionescu said in her statement.

Sabrina Ionescu was born and brought up in Walnut Creek, California. She finished her high school at Miramonte High School in Orinda. After her stellar college basketball career, Ionescu was selected No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback