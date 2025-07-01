"The disaster season continues" - Fever fans spiral as Caitlin Clark’s groin injury forces her out of WNBA Commissioner Cup clash vs Lynx

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the Commissioner Cup championship game due to a groin injury, sparking commotion among WNBA fans on social media. It is the first appearance for the Indiana Fever in franchise history, and with Clark sidelined with the injury, their chance took a significant hit.

Since her injury was announced on June 25 (Wednesday), Clark's status has been "day-to-day" on the injury report. Fever fans' hopes went high when Clark confidently told WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert that the Fever were "about to get that dub."

However, on Monday, Indiana reported that Caitlin Clark was "questionable" for the championship game against the Minnesota Lynx.

A frustrated fan asked the Fever to make an honest admission about the severity of Clark's injury.

"The disaster season continues for Clark and the Fever 🤦‍♂️this is gonna be her 8th game missed and it’s not like it’s an 82 game season 😂 so why don’t they just say she’s out indefinitely? These type of injuries are usually 4-6 weeks minimum

A fan predicted a blowout win for the Lynx.

"Oh well. Lynx by 24 points. Congrats on you repeat @minnesotalynx."

Meanwhile, some fans slammed the league for not protecting Clark from hard fouls.

"@WNBA this is on you. Viewership will be down by 60%. You are going to get her seriously hurt, and you'll be back to flying coach and long bus rides."

"Congratulations @wnba because of your reckless treatment of the golden goose...you now have a championship game that no one is gonna watch. Clown show."

Some WNBA fans criticized the league for allegedly keeping fans in the dark about Clark's absence from the game to sell more tickets.

"The WNBA basically said, “Call it a game-time decision”—strictly for financial reasons. If they announce it a week in advance, the league loses half its revenue."

"Your organization know she'll be out. Such a serious injury that takes time. This is fraud. Just tell it like it is."

However, a Fever fan was confident that Indiana would beat Minnesota without Clark.

"The All-Star game is more important at this point. The rest of our girls will be taking care of it tonight."

Robert Griffin III slams Caitlin Clark peers after low All-Star voting

Caitlin Clark topped the fan voting among guards for the All-Star Game with 1.3 million votes. She was also ranked third in the media voting. However, surprisingly, the Indiana Fever star was voted ninth among all guards in the league in player voting.

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III took exception to the stark difference between fans, media and players. The former Washington Redskins quarterback slammed the WNBA players for ranking Clark low, alleging "hate" towards the Fever star.

"I'm so tired of all the Caitlin Clark hate from some players," he wrote in the long post. "The fans and the media clearly understand the once in a generation level player Caitlin Clark is."

"When Jordan, Lebron, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady and Messi came on the scene, everyone didn’t like them but they recognized their greatness and respected it while competing their butt off to stop them. They didn’t vote them low on purpose."

"The WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the 9th best guard in the WNBA. Dear lord baby Jesus."

A few factors may have contributed to players ranking Caitlin Clark at 9th. She has already missed seven games this season with a quad and groin injury. Moreover, Clark also leads the league in turnovers by far with 5.9 per game, followed by Angel Reese (3.4).

