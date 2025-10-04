"They rushed her to the hospital" - Sophie Cunningham details Kelsey Mitchell’s bizarre condition during Fever's playoff

Sophie Cunningham finally addressed Kelsey Mitchell's scary injury during Game 5 of the semifinal series between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. In the third quarter, Mitchell suddenly held her leg, and a few seconds later, she fell on the court in pain. Minutes after she fell, Fever's star player was quickly carried to the locker room, where she was immediately treated with intravenous fluids, which potentially saved her life. Speaking about the scary situation, Sophie Cunningham said that her teammate had a full-body cramp, which led to her being frozen on the court.&quot;She just got a full body cramp...it was bad, she was a little sick, super dehydrated, but really the doctor said you know like, she played till her wheels came off,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Like her body was to a point of exhaustion, where she couldn't go anymore.&quot;The Fever star added that Mitchell was recovering and she was still sore. &quot;She was in a full-body cramp. They rushed her to the hospital. Got some IVs in her, did some blood work. She's gonna be good, but she is super sore. She is moving. She's walking slowy...we're thankful, but still sucks.&quot; (Timestamp 22:55 onwards)In her statement, Kelsey Mitchell said that she got a &quot;paralyzing feeling&quot; and she &quot;couldn't move&quot; her legs when she fell on the floor. She also added that it was an &quot;out-of-body experience&quot; for her. Sophie Cunningham demands change in WNBASophie Cunningham also addressed the physicality in the WNBA and said that she didn't like how physical the regular season game had become in the league. Fever star said that when players and teams question the league about why a particular foul was called or why another was not called, the league has responded with &quot;this meets the criteria.&quot; For the Fever player, if that was the case, then the league needed to make changes. &quot;Criteria (for the foul) needs to change,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;If our game is growing and it's changing, then our criteria can't be from the 1700s. Like, let's go. Let's get with the times a little bit. The Fever star added that she and the players were against the physicality of the game. However, she added that the kind of physicality that was allowed in the regular season should only be warranted in the playoffs. Sophie Cunningham also said that it was because of the physicality that the players were getting injured. Cunningham already carries the image of a very physical player in the league. This season, she was in the news for a hard foul against Bria Hartley. She clarified that her physical plays were in response to the missed physical foul from the referees.