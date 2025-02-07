"They warned me about that move" - Satou Sabally & others react to Candace Parker's nostalgic Michael Jordan tribute

Candace Parker paid tribute to the great Michael Jordan in her latest social media post. The WNBA legend posted a throwback photo on her Instagram, where the first slide featured the Chicago native posing with the Chicago Bulls legend when she was beginning her WNBA career.

In the second slide of her tribute post, Candace Parker posted a video of her signature ball-fake move against the Seattle Storm, which she incorporated into her game from Jordan. The last slide was a compilation of MJ's signature one-hand ball-fake moves.

The three-time WNBA champion wrote in the caption that she studied the six-time NBA champion's turnaround jumper, but it was Jordan's ball fake that she fell in love with.

Trending

"#TBT Every hoopers’ DREAM. Michael Jordan!" Candace Parker wrote. "Growing up I used to study his turnaround jumper, but his use of the ball fake was what I LOVED! 🎵 Like Mike if I could be like Mike🎵."

Several notable names from the basketball community reacted to the post by Parker, including Satou Sabally and Kahleah Cooper. Sabally wrote that she was warned about Parker's move when he was a rookie in the league.

"😭 they warned me abt that move rookie szn," Sabally wrote.

Former WNBA player Ticha Penicheiro also reacted to the post.

"And u got everyone with it!! Haha," she wrote in the comment.

"bruh i remember this 😂," Cooper wrote.

[Credit: IG/@candaceparker]

Jamal Crawford reacted with two goat emojis.

Candace Parker warns WNBA about the Indiana Fever move

The trades in both the NBA and WNBA have been among the biggest stories in sports recently. The WNBA's free agency was highlighted by Kelsey Plum and Satou Sabally, and in the background it was the Indiana Fever that made the best move to build a lethal team around Caitlin Clark.

On February 3, while discussing WNBA trades during a segment of the Unrivaled Pregame show, Candace Parker highlighted the lethal Fever team that had been put together. The three-time WNBA champion said that the blend of the young core and the veterans would make the Fever a tough team to beat.

"DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard going to Indiana, I think that's gonna be huge for their young core," Candace Parker said.

"If you think about what Caitlin Clark and what Aliyah Boston are doing, and you think about their growth, having two players that have won championships, coming in and being that solid vet, I think that's going to be huge for their organization," she continued.

"That's one of those quiet free agency moves... I think [the team] that people should be talking about more is Indiana... You talk about shooters on shooters on shooters. It's going to be tough to guard them."

The team made their intentions clear by re-signing Kelsey Mitchell. They also made big additions by acquiring Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in the free agency. With such lineups with Caitlin Clark as a scorer and a facilitator, the Fever will be among legitimate title contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback