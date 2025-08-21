"Thought of swingers" - Sophie Cunningham drops honest reaction on learning about rising adult summer camps

Sophie Cunningham is set to undergo knee surgery to repair a torn MCL that caused her to be ruled out for the rest of the season. In the meantime, Cunningham stays busy on her new podcast, with one of their recent topics being adult summer camps.

On the latest episode of "Show Me Something" with co-host West Wilson, the close friends discussed the growing popularity of adult summer camps. Wilson participated in one recently, naming several activities in the camps, such as jet skiing, flag football, kickball and tug of war.

Cunningham was surprised to learn that adult summer camps cater to people who are still children at heart and want to have fun. She hilariously thought that it was for swingers and a different type of "adult camp."

"When I first read that, I thought of like swingers," Cunningham said. "Like my mind went to like, this is a camp for like adults to make friends? What? But if you're thinking about actually you're going to a camp to go do those things? Absolutely. I think no one really loses the kid in them. But when I read this, I was thinking some weird sh*t is going down."

Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson launched their podcast in late July. They both grew up in Missouri and have been lifelong friends. While Cunningham became a WNBA player, Wilson became a sports personality and reality television star.

With Cunningham's season over, fans should expect more episodes and insights on the "Show Me Something" podcast.

Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from her mom and critics

Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from her mom and critics. (Photo: IMAGN)

Many Indiana Fever fans, including Sophie Cunningham's mother, are blaming Connecticut Sun star Bria Hartley for her knee injury. However, Cunningham has defended Hartley from hateful comments on the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast.

Cunningham and Hartley were former teammates for the Phoenix Mercury, and they consider each other friends. The Fever enforcer doesn't believe that the 32-year-old guard did it on purpose, despite cameras catching her smile after the injury happened.

"I know Bria, and I'm actually really good friends with Bria," Cunningham said. "And I have been waiting to get on the pod so we can talk about this and I didn't want to tweet it out. I don't think that there was no ill intent. ... I have nothing but love for Bria."

Cunningham and Hartley played two seasons together in Phoenix from 2020 to 2021. Hartley is also a former Fever player, suiting up for them in 10 games back in 2022.

