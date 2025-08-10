  • home icon
  • 'Upset' Marina Mabrey confronts racial stereotypes impacting Saniya Rivers’ public image

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 10, 2025 15:34 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Marina Mabrey said she was upset with racial stereotyping against Saniya Rivers (image credit: getty)

Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers have become one of the favorite duos of WNBA fans. From spilling the beans on each others' dating life to goofing around in live videos, fans' love poured, as well as unnecessary hate for Rivers.

Not only did the Connecticut Sun duo's humor-filled content become a fan favorite on TikTok and X, their on-camera chemistry was also natural. However, Mabrey stopped going live on Rivers' channel, and on Saturday, she revealed the reason behind it.

On her social media post, Mabrey talked about the stereotypical narratives from some fans that left her upset. The Sun guard said that she didn't like that they wrongly painted her friend and teammate as "angry and mean."

"I'll be honest!" Mabrey wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I've strayed away from the videos and lives because I'm upset that everyone always says Niya is mean to me, treats me bad, jealous exc exc and it's the complete opposite. A lot of this comes from the narrative around black women being angry and mean and it's just not true.
"When I give her a hard time or tease her or joke with her, everyone laughs and says I'm spicy but when it's her, some of you guys come for her. In addition, it's getting hard to just comment on someone's page or like a video without spinning the narrative that I need to come check Niya."
Mabrey added that she and Rivers took a step back from appearing together because it was just a small part of their lives. They also wanted to build their brands away from stereotypical narratives, and promised to do live videos soon.

"While I love you guys for following and waiting to see me, she is also her own person," Mabrey wrote. "I know we invite everyone in be apart of our world through lives and videos but please understand it's still only a very small part of it.
"While we appreciate all the amazing fans and support and relationships we've built from the live, we backed off a little bit to re establish our own individual brands, and keep the outside world from creating false narratives. We will be back on live soon though because we love and appreciate the ones that are genuine."
Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers spark dating rumors and Arike Ogunbowale seemingly confirms it

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers and veteran guard Marina Mabrey developed a connection since the beginning of the 2025 season. Rivers missed the preseason and the start of the regular season after her mother's death.

Mabrey stood with Rivers in her toughest time. Their chemistry has been so great that over time, some fans were convinced they were dating.

The latest pictures from Mabrey, and the comments from Rivers and Dallas Wings veteran Arike Ogunbowale, seemingly confirmed the rumors. Mabrey posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on July 30, including some with Rivers.

Ogunbowale's comment raised eyebrows.

"u look cuteee. black gf effect," Ogunbowale wrote.

Rivers also commented on the post.

"God took his time on you 😩," Rivers wrote.
Comments on Marina Mabrey&#039;s post (image credit: instagram/marinamabrey)
Comments on Marina Mabrey's post (image credit: instagram/marinamabrey)

Fans were also convinced about their romance after a video of their photoshoot from the WNBA on July 18 went viral.

Neither Mabrey nor Rivers has confirmed the relationship. However, whatever their status may be, it is keeping fans hooked and entertained.

