"What was your resume?" - $200,000 star bluntly challenges Aliyah Boston after joining Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have made a bold statement this offseason, signaling their intent to compete for a championship in the 2025 WNBA season. Their acquisitions of proven winners, including DeWanna Bonner, highlight the franchise’s commitment to maximizing the Caitlin Clark era.

Bonner’s introductory press conference with the Fever took place on Monday, where the two-time WNBA champion discussed her conversation with Aliyah Boston after joining the team.

Bonner, who signed a one-year, $200,000 contract in free agency, emphasized that for Caitlin Clark and company to capture a championship, Boston must establish herself as the league’s top center.

"What do you want to be this season? in order for us to be great, you have to be the best center in the league and she said 'yeah that’s what I want to be,'" Bonner said while talking about her conversation with Boston.

The former Connecticut Sun star emphasized that Aliyah Boston is just beginning to tap into her full potential. Bonner expressed confidence that the two-time All-Star has the ability to take her game to an even higher level.

DeWanna Bonner on elevating Caitlin Clark's game

DeWanna Bonner was clear and confident when discussing her expectations of playing alongside generational talent Caitlin Clark. The veteran forward is eager to use her experience and knowledge to help elevate the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year’s game even further.

"I couldn’t be more excited to step on the floor with Caitlin," Bonner said. "I hope that I can give her some knowledge and take her game to a bigger level, so when I retire, she can pass that along to other players."

Bonner also spoke candidly about how effortless scoring will be with talents like Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull alongside her. The Fever have done an outstanding job of reshaping their roster while maintaining the core group from last season.

