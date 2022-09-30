10 best Guardian skins in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 ranked

Valorant provides a fantastic arsenal of weapons players can crush their opponents. The Guardian semi-automatic rifle capable of one-tapping opponents at any range is a blistering weapon.

Since the game's launch, Riot's premier tactical shooter has used a free-to-play model. As a result, developers and studios must commercialize their assets through in-game skins and cosmetics that can be purchased with real money. Several Guardian skins have been published since 2020.

These are the finest Guardian skins featured in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2

10) Prime Guardian

The Prime Guardian skin was introduced on June 2, 2020, as part of the Valorant Prime skin set. It is plated in gold, similar to the Aristocrat collection, with the purple and gold hints at monarchy or ancient Rome, yet the excessive use of gold may imply an Aztec influence.

The Prime Guardian skin may be purchased solo for 1,775 VP or as part of the Prime collection for 7,100 Valorant points. This purchase includes the Prime Melee Axe, the Spectre, Vandal, and Classic.

9) Oni

The Oni Guardian skin was launched on July 22 as part of the Oni collection. The skin, which has a Japanese motif, is modeled on the Oni troll from Japanese legend, and the weapon has metal plating akin to that of a samurai fighter. The Melee weapon, Shorty sidearm, Bucky, Guardian, and the Phantom skin are all included in the Oni set.

The Oni Guardian rifle costs 1,775 VP and may be purchased alone or as part of the whole Oni set for 7,100 VP from the Valorant store.

8) Jigsaw

The Valorant Jigsaw Guardian skin was released as part of the Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass on June 22, 2021. The Jigsaw Collection features three variants of the Ghost, Judge, Guardian, and Ares skins. The set features soft pastel hues and a Jigsaw design, and it could be unlocked by purchasing the BattlePass and progressing through several stages.

7) Reaver

The Reaver Guardian skin is a Reaver collection skin that was first introduced during the Valorant beta. While the skin was supposed to be released on October 28, problems with patch 1.11 forced the Valorant devs to pull back the game, with the complete release scheduled a week later. A knife, Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, and Operator skins are included in the kit.

6) Infantry

The Infantry skin collection includes the Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Operator, and Ares, as well as the Infantry Guardian. On March 17, 2021, the collection was launched. The entire set costs 2,930 VP, with each weapon costing 875 VP individually. The guns are inspired by World War II, with an unpainted metal surface and basic-looking wooden handles.

5) Ruination

The Valorant Ruination Guardian is part of the Ruination collection, a League of Legends-themed skin set. The set, which includes a Melee Sword, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom, was available on July 8, 2021. The whole set costs 8,700 VP, or the sword can be bought separately for 4,350 VP, and each of the firearms costs 2,175 VP.

4) Songsteel

In Episode 2 Act 3, the Songsteel Guardian skin was launched and is part of the Songsteel collection. After acquiring the Battle Pass, the Songsteel skin may be gained by gathering XP. This collection has a traditional theme, with weapons primarily composed of steel and wood handles.

3) Spectrum

The Spectrum Guardian was launched on September 8, 2021, as part of the Spectrum bundle for 2,675 VP. The skin is available in three colors: red, black, and purple. The melee weapon, Classic pistol, Bulldog, Guardian, and Phantom rifles are all included in the whole set, which costs 10,700 VP. Individual skins cost 2,675 VP, while the exclusive melee weapon costs 5,350 VP.

2) Sovereign

The Sovereign Guardian has a white body with golden accents by default. As a result, this skin package gives the user a sense of nobility and magic. On top of that, blue jewels are carved into the body of the basic variation, giving it a royal appearance. The Sovereign Guardian costs 1775 VP, and it features four variants.

1) RGX 11z Pro

The Valorant RGX 11Z Pro Guardian is part of a skin set made available on October 6, 2021. A sword melee weapon, Frenzy pistol, Stinger, Guardian, and Vandal are included in the collection. Each skin comes in three colors: red, blue, and yellow, and LEDs that change to four different colors. The skins are designed in a contemporary style with raw metal and green tones.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the author's opinions.

Poll : 0 votes